Ask HN: Would you get a degree in something you know or something new?

I'm leaving work to take a year or two off, finish school and then go back at it.

I'm reviewing WGU, and it fits perfectly in my plans to relocate to another country (Philippines), live cheaply and solidify my resume.

The thing is, I'm a bit confused at which step I should take.

What do you guys suggest?

1. Go the way of reviewing what you know, solidify my foundation w/ new certs and finally a degree. (e.g. IT/NetSec/Administration.)

or

2. Go into that Data Science/Database thing. I don't have any experience at all besides doing some simple copy/paste from tuts on the net and LAMP stacks for simple applications/hosted services.