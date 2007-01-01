Hacker News
Ask HN: Has any startup died due to idea being copied by a big company?
2 points
by
thewhitetulip
20 minutes ago
mlejva
7 minutes ago
There was a company called Kiko[0]. They made it into YC back in 2007 I think. They were basically building Google Calendar. After a year of work Google unveiled their Google Calendar and they had to sold their business. PG wrote about it in one of his essays[1].
[0]
https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/kiko#/entity
[1]
http://paulgraham.com/notnot.html
mvpu
13 minutes ago
Snapchat (2011 - 2018). My its soul rest in peace in Instagram.
empressplay
19 minutes ago
Yes.
