Changelog: "A new general optimization level, -Og, has been introduced. It addresses the need for fast compilation and a superior debugging experience while providing a reasonable level of run-time performance. Overall experience for development should be better than the default optimization level -O0. "
reply
Changelog: "A new general optimization level, -Og, has been introduced. It addresses the need for fast compilation and a superior debugging experience while providing a reasonable level of run-time performance. Overall experience for development should be better than the default optimization level -O0. "
reply