Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Show HN: A ncurses CRM system (and accounting)
17 points by iveqy 4 hours ago | hide | past | web | 16 comments | favorite
I've been building a CRM/accounting system for my personal small company. It's still in an early stage and is lacking a few features. But it is finally usable.

https://asciinema.org/a/0g9f8c00mrkm018p10r8p8km3

Please share your thoughts






I like ncurses, and have been a fan of this interface for 20 years. I know that these days, we are supposed to build web interfaces, push them on to a load-balanced server and so forth, but I think small tools which can be run on the linux terminal are still relevant. Whenever the application is a single-user app, and the data not too huge, this kind of an app has its charming simplicity. I am not an expert developer, but I like this project!

reply


Thanks for your support.

A comment about the single user and huge data. I've a test database with 100 000 account, 1 000 000 events, etc. That is about 2 gb in size. Not huge, but not tiny either.

There's no multiuser support yet, but I plan to add it.

reply


This is lovely. There have been a few projects floating around HN aimed at personal CRM lately, and I could see this being an excellent interface for such a thing. I'd love to know more: how is the data being stored / how configurable do you plan on it being (custom objects, fields )

reply


Thanks for your support. The data is stored in a sqlite3 database. The next two big features will be network awareness (that is, you can have multiple databases sync with eachothers) and custom data fields where I was planning doing something like http://backchannel.org/blog/friendfeed-schemaless-mysql to get a fully customable configurations.

reply


Just out of curiosity: what prompted you to make it ncurses based?

I can see lots of reasons why this could be practical but most of them (like bad network connection or slow hardware) belong to the past.

Is it just a personal preference or aesthetics?

reply


I do most my work in the terminal, using vim and mutt. I wanted something fast, I can't stand waiting for a webpage to load. That's not a good user experience for mem.

So I tried to mimic vim (fast load times and no use for a mouse). Then ncurses was a natural choice because I wanted to be able to reach the app from everywhere (at least until I've made it network aware).

reply


What's old is new again!

Beautiful and reminiscent of old school mainframe systems in CICS.

When system users were mainly roomfuls of data entry staff (universally female) these systems were absolutely optimised for power users banging through as many transactions as possible. No mice in sight, all keyboard operation.

reply


My thought is that such interfaces are bad for learning software and for get a good overview. But when you're a power user of a certain system (like the data entry staff) there's nothing that's better.

reply


Probably correct. And given that you're spending a comparatively small amount of time in that learning phase, would you want it any other way?

reply


I would prefer software that I use often to be hard to learn but easy to use. Seldom used software should instead be easy to learn, hard to use. I find that most software today is in the latter category.


A web based interface IMHO would be more usable. However nice project. I am an emacs person so using the system via a vi-like editing style seems hard to me.

Maybe you could automatically generate invoices with LaTeX and save a pdf, that would be cool.

Also, you could add an account overview, where you could see the balances of all your accounts, compare it with previous periods. Paint them red if you're expenses are soaring etc. Maybe some graphs...

You could also prepare a screen for financial indexes such as cash flow, debt-capital ratio etc.

reply


Hi, I'm the developer. Thank you for your suggestions. I must make you dissappointed that there's no plan for emacs style keybindings at this point.

The system has a very clear API between GUI and backend, so future plans is to add more interfaces, a web based one is on the list (although IMHO web based interfaces are worse to use).

The LaTeX idea is great, so great that it's already done. I tried to keep the video short and don't show all features. I also have integration with mutt. Sending a new invoice is just a keystroke away and then mutt is opened with an attached pdf and a template mail body.

The account overview is the biggest weakness right now and something I look forwared to improve. I definitely take your suggestions with me towards that work.

reply


> A web based interface IMHO would be more usable.

I'm sure you're not the only one but I can see how this could be much nicer than a Web UI for someone (like me) who prefers Vim and Mutt over Atom and Gmail.

I have a supicision that OP is also a Vimmer who (like me) gets upset when a user interface doesn't accept hjkl and all the other idiomatic Unix/Vi keyboard commands.

reply


I couldn't have said it better myself. Thanks :)

reply


I remember how, when I was child, video store clerks used to operate this kind of systems blazingly fast, knowing all the key shortcuts by heart and achieving incredible productivity.

reply


That's one of my goals. To have something blazingly fast. I actually flag every command that takes longer than 100 ms to execute as an ERROR.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: