Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Photoshop is not a verb (adobe.com)
2 points by crasm 24 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





I'm mostly disturbed by the sentence "Since Photoshop is a trademark, you should always use it as an adjective only to describe the Adobe products associated with the Photoshop brand.", as Photoshop is clearly a noun.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: