Photoshop is not a verb
(
adobe.com
)
2 points
by
crasm
24 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
johnhenry
13 minutes ago
I'm mostly disturbed by the sentence "Since Photoshop is a trademark, you should always use it as an adjective only to describe the Adobe products associated with the Photoshop brand.", as Photoshop is clearly a noun.
