NESticle Emulator is 20
twitter.com
17 points
by
ericzawo
1 hour ago
67726e
9 minutes ago
Holy hell. I got my start in software hacking on NES ROMs many years ago. NESticle definitely played a part in me being who I am today. It's strange to see things getting old, but I guess so am I.
