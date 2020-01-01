Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
NESticle Emulator is 20 (twitter.com)
17 points by ericzawo 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





Holy hell. I got my start in software hacking on NES ROMs many years ago. NESticle definitely played a part in me being who I am today. It's strange to see things getting old, but I guess so am I.

