Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Beta Testers – Commission free options trading app coming soon
1 point
by
Jellifin
25 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
discuss
|
favorite
Hey guys, my team and I are working on an app for our commission free options trading brokerage firm. We are looking for some beta testers. Please sign up to our waiting list if you're interested. www.jellifin.com
Cheers, Andre
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search: