Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Beta Testers – Commission free options trading app coming soon
1 point by Jellifin 25 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite
Hey guys, my team and I are working on an app for our commission free options trading brokerage firm. We are looking for some beta testers. Please sign up to our waiting list if you're interested. www.jellifin.com

Cheers, Andre






Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: