Revl is hiring iOS developers to help build an AI assisted video editing app

Revl is seeking experienced iOS developers to join our engineering team! We are launching our much anticipated action camera this summer and you will be responsible for taking us from prototype to version one of our app and beyond. If you care deeply about making great products and the idea of creating software for a world-class piece of hardware with a small, fast-moving team excites you then this may be the right opportunity for you. Revl is like no other startup. Our product revolves around adventure and fun and so does our culture. You will have the opportunity to travel the world, race 500hp supercars, go kitesurfing and snowboarding with the world's best professionals and meet celebrities like Richard Branson and Elon Musk. We are well funded by several reputable investors including Y Combinator, Bill Tai, and Lars Rasmussen. We offer competitive salary, early equity, daily catered lunches, and we work out of a beautiful, commuter friendly office in SOMA. This is a full-time position, but there are also contract opportunities available. Bay Area preferred, but remote OK. Requirements: Expert in Swift and Objective-C - 1+ year of Swift experience - 4+ years of experience with the iOS SDK - 6+ years of professional software development experience - At least 1 significant consumer app (please provide links) - Working knowledge of media APIs (AV Foundation, AV Kit, Core Media) - Excellent communication skills - Strong product instincts and attention to detail - Located in US or Canada Preferred, but not necessary: - 2+ years of Swift experience - Expert knowledge of media APIs AV Foundation, AV Kit, Core - Media) - Been building iOS apps since the App Store launch - Several significant consumer applications - Built software that interfaces with hardware - Knowledge of BLE and WiFi APIs for device communication - Data visualization experience - Video editing / transcoding / streaming experience - Open source contributions (please provide a links) - Located in SF Bay Area Apply here! http://stackoverflow.com/jobs/139090/senior-ios-engineer-fte...