Tell HN: I'm bad at my job

I'm bad at my job. I recently jumped from an individual contributor role to an executive-level role at a mid-sized tech company. The role has some overlap with my previous position, but much of my responsibility is outside my comfort zone. I haven't managed many people, and I'm now managing a bunch. I always feel like I'm failing and that my team (because of me) is doing a bad job. When I look at my (much more experienced) peers, I'm not sure they're doing much better, but it REALLY REALLY SEEMS like they're doing much better. It's intimidating. I also feel like my work/life balance is completely wrong. I have a newborn at home whom I'm worried I'm not spending enough time with. Being with him is the best part of my life, and I basically only see him in the morning and on the weekend. I feel like I'm in way over my head, like I should just give up. Help me out. Should I just stick it out and get the experience (and the bruises that come with it) or move to a more comfortable (but probably much lower paying) thing and spend more time with my baby?