Tell HN: I'm bad at my job

|I'm bad at my job.
I recently jumped from an individual contributor role to an executive-level role at a mid-sized tech company. The role has some overlap with my previous position, but much of my responsibility is outside my comfort zone.
I haven't managed many people, and I'm now managing a bunch. I always feel like I'm failing and that my team (because of me) is doing a bad job. When I look at my (much more experienced) peers, I'm not sure they're doing much better, but it REALLY REALLY SEEMS like they're doing much better. It's intimidating.
I also feel like my work/life balance is completely wrong. I have a newborn at home whom I'm worried I'm not spending enough time with. Being with him is the best part of my life, and I basically only see him in the morning and on the weekend.
I feel like I'm in way over my head, like I should just give up.
Help me out. Should I just stick it out and get the experience (and the bruises that come with it) or move to a more comfortable (but probably much lower paying) thing and spend more time with my baby?
Your family comes first. Set a budget of how much time for that, don't budge. You manage the expectations and set the boundaries for others to know your family time is non-negotiable.
Now you have the rest of your time to derive value out of. If say that's 35 or 55 hours left, great. Now your know your base rate.
Optimize that time left, if it's communication, then set up tools and means and discipline yourself to do 1:n communication regularly. If you really think about it, you're now the blogger to a small internal group and professional bloggers have a hellish editorial schedule to keep.
You do too now.
Increase efficiency of time left, if it's 1:1 then setup tools and means so that you're not repeating anything. Document tasks, document process, document everything so that if anyone asks your for information they're routed to a resource available and accessible.
Make your team do this too.
Delegate more. Do all the low hanging fruits, write it down, then give it to someone else. Coach everyone to step up. But at the same time go to bat for them when shit rolls downhill.
Also, accept that it's just going to suck.
In the military world, a 24 yo is given command of 30 to 100 people. Their lives suck. They're the first to get in, last to leave. Last to eat, and always worried about everyone else.
But likewise, they're entrusted to make the decisions and thus get some leeway.
You're still green, it feels bad, it is bad, but you just have to keep at it.
Good luck.
