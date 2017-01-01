Hacker News
‘Moore’s law’ for carbon would defeat global warming
a-smith
4 minutes ago
So some wallstreet moneychanger get's a huge amount of money from citizens and business's forced to use available energy resources. Meanwhile mass deforestation guarantee's not only would mega tons of released carbons would continue to saturate the already supersaturated world's oceans, but global heating would continue. If all factors with carbon, methane gas releases were solved tomorrow, it would still take more than 2 decades (20 Years) for the heated oceans to no longer add massive heat levels to the existing ambient temperatures. With the ongoing Western funded global wars, Nations are simply unable to collaborate on dealing with global heating much less solve even a single issue such as mass desertification, much less ocean acidification which both result from global heating going on now. Moore's Law Pfth, merely spin words for the wallstreet banksters to divert cash to their pockets under the false guise of a greener future for the 90%.
