Ask HN: A question to contractors: where/how did you find your dream job?

(by "contractors" in the title I mean "contractor software engineers") I'm located in Europe, and I'm currently working as an independent b2b contractor for the company in another European country. Back in the day, they managed to find some of my articles, and were impressed enough to invite me to an interview, and finally offered me a fully-remote job. The compensation was good enough back then, but actually it's an underpayment. I feel that I'm totally worth 40 - 45 Eur per hour, currently it's lower. Unfortunately, perspectives for a payrise at my company are very unclear, so I'm looking for other options (I can only consider remote jobs as a contractor). And I find it pretty tough. I use resources like https://stackoverflow.com/jobs, https://goremote.io/, etc, and I see two major problems: (1) Most remote jobs are web-related. My primary expertise is low level stuff: Real-time kernels (for embedded systems), C, Assembler; or higher level technologies: Go, C++, JavaScript. But people want "ninjas" and "super-heros" in angular, react, ruby on rails, php, etc. It's not quite about me, and I'm really passionate about low-level, so I'd like to keep working in this field. (2) Most remote jobs are not "worldwidely" remote: e.g. if the company is based in US, they usually want US citizen to work as an employee, not a guy from another continent working as a contractor (even though the guy can easily adapt for the time zone shift). So, I'd like to ask HN: from your experience, what are the most appropriate places to look for remote jobs as a contractor software engineer? And in particular, in low-level. How did you find your similar job? Thanks.