Ask HN: How do I negotiate salary/earn out criteria during startup acquisition?

Hi HN - I'm the founder of a startup, and we are in the process of being acquired. We are getting 60% upfront in cash + stock and the remaining earn out of 40% is tied with sales targets spread over 3 years. My co-founder is pure sales and I am the tech guy who built the product. Post acquisition, I will be responsible for the tech/integration/development/creative and building new features etc. My co-founder will be absorbed in the sales function. Question 1) Should I be asking for a premium salary (150k - 200k USD) as part of the acquisition negotiations given that without me the product cannot be extended or developed further (not being an egoist, but the stuff I do requires cross discipline skills which the buyers know) and also that I will be locked in for 3 years to realise the 40% and need a buffer. Question 2) Should the earn out be based on sales target (which is highly aggressive) or technical targets (develop features etc) or both ? Any pros/cons to either approach ? Thanks !