Alan Kay's reading list (shelfjoy.com)
Articles, videos, etc. about Alan Kay show up frequently on HN. This puzzles me. Kay seems like a peripheral figure in the history of CS. I know him mainly for his work on Smalltalk and his iconoclastic views on trends in CS and the tech industry.

Is there a consensus in the CS community that Kay is an important figure who deserves this kind of adulation? Do any of us really understand or care about his achievements? Just asking.

He's considered important in at least two fairly central, mainstream R&D areas. One, object-oriented programming, where his development of message-passing OO and the design of Smalltalk are an influential line of thought. And two, interactive, iterative development environments, which you can think of as attempts to create a more visual, structured next-gen of the REPL paradigm.

It's true that his specific outputs there (Smalltalk, Squeak, etc.) have never become that mainstream. But: 1) they have become much more widely used than a lot of other research systems (Smalltalk is not just some PhD thesis used by 3 people), and 2) being even "highly influential" on two major areas of development that are mainstream-important is a pretty high bar to clear already.

You cannot have a turing award and be a `peripheral figure` in the history of CS. And of the turing award recipients he cares most about the field reminiscent of physicists, mathematicians, geologists, etc. (Last sentence is my opinion.)

What are some people you think deserve more attention?

(For me, Alan Kay is good publicist for other geniuses. He's talked about Ivan Sutherland, Neil Postman, etc. I was overlooking those people until I started watching his talks on Youtube.)

This is like reducing Doug Engelbart to 'the guy who invented the mouse'.

When I look at this list, I see many books that look very interesting. This seems like exactly the way to look at life which I like. However, I can't read books anymore. I just find it impossible to sit down and keep my nose in front of a book for an hour or two. I am so accustomed to reading texts with vast amounts of information density about precisely the things I need or I am interested in (usually, I find such articles on the internet) that I cannot sustain the motivation to read an entire book anymore (not to mention, reading takes intellectual resources which are valuable and assigned to other tasks). Does anyone know that feeling and what do you do about it?

I turn off my computer and read books to end the day. It's a good way to (1) read a lot of books and (2) get away from the endless stream of information/blue light and improve sleep quality.

Once it becomes a habit, it's easy to maintain. I'd feel weird if I didn't do it at this point.

Yes, I've noticed that about myself too. Reading is a high investment / high reward activity, and you have to make an effort to do it. One approach is to set aside a time slot daily where you just read, like the hour before bed time for example. You could also set goals for your self (e.g. read a book a week, a chapter a night, etc.) but that might turn it into a chore and make it less likely that you'll stick with it. It depends on your personality I suppose.

I've also noticed that reading in the office attracts strange looks sometimes. I don't know what to do about that. Reading research papers and text books related to what one is working on should be encouraged in a knowledge profession, yet I almost never see colleagues doing it. I guess if your hands aren't on the keyboard those JIRA tickets won't get closed.

I think a lot of people would say yes to that feeling. Reading is a mentally taxing activity and thats exactly why it is required. I'd say books are like a huge piece of argument for a stance and it really pays well to understand things deeply.

There are means of achieving reading without any reading too. Have you tried audio books? I haven't, my mind drifts too much in audio books, but some friends swear by them.

I love audio books, but it's not fast enough and it's harder to revisit parts that you didn't quite understand or really liked. Also, it depends a lot on the speaker and whether they themselves understand what they are reading. Not to mention, some matters like, say, the description of algorithms and data structures, are really unfit to be presented with audio books. Still, audio books are nice.

