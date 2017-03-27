doomed to eat Heinz
Some people just want to dispute the fact that Heinz is, empirically, a great product. In my opinion, Heinz might even be a special case of this. What I mean by this is I'm not sure I've ever used Heinz somewhere where I thought "you know, Sir Kensingtons would really be better in this situation".
French's mustard is good, but not as versatile. I'd easily prefer a sandwich with Beaver over French's in most cases, but French's over any dijon for a hot dog. For mayo, Hellmans is closer to the class Heinz is in, but I'm happy with Kewpie in many cases over Hellmans, and a home-made aioli/mayo can bring something extra to certain dishes. That being said, I'd rather take Kewpie over Kraft Mayo and always over miracle whip.
Peanut butter is a little trickier. The major brands are all very good - Skippy, Jif. Off brands can be good. I don't mind old fashioned peanut butter, but it can't compare to the creaminess/texture of the big guys. It's also a pain in the ass to stir it and putting it in the fridge as a hack for that is a terrible workaround.
It may just be that tomato ketchup is one of those things where you can make it different, but not "better"; that there is an ideal range and Heinz occupies it. If you want a spicy condiment, or a sour one... you probably don't want tomato ketchup in the first place. While you might want a smooth or a fine grain mustard, or a spicy or a plain one, you're rarely going to want that from a ketchup.
Ugh. Give me low-amplitude foods, then...
Also, sounds like Coke and Sara Lee poundcake might be more comparable to "Happy Birthday" or "I Wanna Hold Your Hand:" bland and popular. "Ode to Joy" performed by a great pianist is a specialized taste usually only experienced by people who care about what they listen to.
The whole point of the article was to explain why this does not work. Low amplitude foods spike in one category eg "Worlds Best" had the highest "tomato" score but failed in other areas. The reason people are not buying it in droves is because heinz has all 5 components in harmony.
The music analogy was perfect also. Take your personal favorite bands and songs and imagine their works being played by musicians in training. The results would not be as impressive.
I certainly wouldn't call coke or pepsi bland or inoffensive. They are certainly familiar since we have all had them hundreds of times. The article does a good job of explaining why the store brand sodas don't capture the same market share.
And, yes, mayo and poundcake are "bland" and "unexciting". But I've had some pretty terrible homemade mayo and poundcakes.
Exactly. Doritos and Mountain Dew thrive on this concept of "amplitude", and they're palette annihilating crap for which "moderation" is so far removed from typical consumption that it hardly even enters into the model. Amplitude is at its core, a trick on the senses, and once you're out of your teens/twenties it's not a very nice one.
I would also point out the difference between traditional sources of "amplitude" (mayo is a good example mentioned in the article, fish sauces would be another) are almost always condiments, sauces, or soup bases. There is a difference between the expectation that you use some mayo on your sandwich, and the expectation that you should drink soda.
He has a different mouthwash for each day of the week, and one of them is Bermuda grass. To his credit, it really tastes specifically like fresh Bermuda grass. So... your idea might not be unattainable, and IIRC soda is one of the forms those companies often experiment in.
YOLO indeed.
You take that back!
Look... it's nice. I like it too sometimes. In fact, when I can't get it I just ferment the urine of young rams, it's practically the same thing!
Kidding aside though, it's not as though a soda is going to ruin you, but a diet of mainly Dew and Doritos and other "high octane" foods will make normal food taste unbelievably bland for a while.
> When something is high in amplitude, all its constituent elements converge into a single gestalt. You can’t isolate the elements of an iconic, high-amplitude flavor like Coca-Cola or Pepsi. But you can with one of those private-label colas that you get in the supermarket. “The thing about Coke and Pepsi is that they are absolutely gorgeous,” Judy Heylmun, a vice-president of Sensory Spectrum, Inc., in Chatham, New Jersey, says. “They have beautiful notes—all flavors are in balance. It’s very hard to do that well. Usually, when you taste a store cola it’s”— and here she made a series of pik! pik! pik! sounds—“all the notes are kind of spiky, and usually the citrus is the first thing to spike out.
Mountain Dew is citrus. Doritos is nacho cheese. There is no higher order flavors here. They are strong flavors. But they lack the "balance" of creations.
Take away the acid and it would be sickeningly sweet. Dial down the sugar and it would be absurdly tart or bitter. It's only together, in mass quantities that it achieves a kind of blitz effect.
Mountain Dew has a strong flavor but is still low amplitude since the "blitz" or main flavor is easily identifiable. You would make billions if you could figure out how to add salt and fat to a mountain dew.
I'm not getting any money am I...
> There are five known fundamental tastes in the human palate: salty, sweet, sour, bitter, and umami.
I always hate when folks call savoury 'umami' instead. We already have a perfectly good word in English for the taste; we don't need to add a new one!
> And so he turned to ketchup, because, alone among the condiments on the table, ketchup could deliver sweet and sour and salty and bitter and umami, all at once.
I'm pretty sure A1 & HP deliver much the same effect. Even Worcestershire sauce does.
Finally, and most importantly: there's a much simpler reason for the failure of World's Best Ketchup to take over the market: no-one is likely to trust a product named 'World's Best' to actually be the best. Grey Poupon seems to come from France, with its name & packaging: one is tempted to believe that it's an ancient brand, one which might well be excellent — or even the world's best. But World's Best Ketchup is clearly new, and there's no particular reason for me to believe it's actually all that good. It could have just been invented by some team of accountants in a conference room at the Holiday Inn.
Never mind that Grey Poupon isn't actually French. Never mind that Jim Wigon really seems to love his ketchup. The vast majority of folks don't know those facts.
You're dead-on about the name, "World's Best", though. Proclaiming your awesomeness is actually a counter-signal. Like all the "Famous" and "Original" hot dog and pizza places in NYC.
How would the marketing budget affect blind taste tests?
