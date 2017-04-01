In comparison 2010-2014 was a minor blip, with less than 3% GDP drop, that barely qualifies as a correction. I fear central banks have actually gotten to good at minimizing these issues as we could easily do the same thing in another 10 years, where the great depression created far more systemic change in both organizations and peoples attitude to investing and credit.
PS: People want the post correction economy to match up with the pre-recession economy. However, in the case of irrational behavior the rational economy should have a lower GDP and that's not actually a problem.
