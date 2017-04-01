Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Why Were Economists as a Group as Useless Over 2010-2014 as Over 1929-1935? (bradford-delong.com)
16 points by nabla9 1 hour ago | 4 comments





Great Depression: industrial production in the United States declined 47 percent and real gross domestic product (GDP) fell 30 percent.

In comparison 2010-2014 was a minor blip, with less than 3% GDP drop, that barely qualifies as a correction. I fear central banks have actually gotten to good at minimizing these issues as we could easily do the same thing in another 10 years, where the great depression created far more systemic change in both organizations and peoples attitude to investing and credit.

PS: People want the post correction economy to match up with the pre-recession economy. However, in the case of irrational behavior the rational economy should have a lower GDP and that's not actually a problem.

Which, arguably, shows that economists were not as useless as a group over 2008-2018 as they were over 1929-1935.

Yeah, well, hold on to your hat.

Japan style stagnation seems like the most likely outcome to me, what's your prediction?

