Amazon Launches Native Shopping Ads (amazon.com)
This seems pretty interesting considering that they just slashed their affiliate commissions across the board.

It appears to me that by slashing commissions, then offering a bumped up commission rate temporarily if you install these native ads, they're shooting for more lock-in with their affiliate base.

Interesting strategic play, I still have no idea why affiliates would want to put all of their eggs in the Amazon basket after they slashed the rates like they did.

Edit: a word.

