It appears to me that by slashing commissions, then offering a bumped up commission rate temporarily if you install these native ads, they're shooting for more lock-in with their affiliate base.
Interesting strategic play, I still have no idea why affiliates would want to put all of their eggs in the Amazon basket after they slashed the rates like they did.
Edit: a word.
reply
It appears to me that by slashing commissions, then offering a bumped up commission rate temporarily if you install these native ads, they're shooting for more lock-in with their affiliate base.
Interesting strategic play, I still have no idea why affiliates would want to put all of their eggs in the Amazon basket after they slashed the rates like they did.
Edit: a word.
reply