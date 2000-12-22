You can clearly see that the top companies using H-1B visas are consulting firms.
[1] http://www.myvisajobs.com/Reports/2017-H1B-Visa-Sponsor.aspx
This is why the average salary for a "software consultant" is so much lower than most other titles. These companies all pile on the same lightly used job title to synergistically lower the average salary.
I don't think it has anything to do with seniority levels, it's money. The fact that most of these devs are brought in as junior engineers shows that these companies don't really need employees with specialized knowledge, which is the whole point of the program.
I seriously doubt that a shortage of H1B visas would be an issue for a company that decides to hire someone into a senior position. Senior positions are handled with more care then junior positions.
The only real change is that recruiters will have to change there talent pools. There reliance on H1B is mostly because no one stopped them not because there is a lack of us talent.
SUBJECT: Rescission of the December 22, 2000 “Guidance memo on H1B computer related positions”
Some key passages from the USCIS memorandum: "... an entry-level computer programmer position would not generally qualify as a position in a specialty occupation ...
Based on the current version of the Handbook, the fact that a person may be employed as a computer programmer and may use information technology skills and knowledge to help an enterprise achieve its goals in the course of his or her job is not sufficient to establish the position as a specialty occupation."
