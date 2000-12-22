Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
DOJ Cautions Employers Seeking H-1B Visas Not to Discriminate Against US Workers (justice.gov)
The consulting firms have been abusing the H-1B system for years. I've been documenting it for couple years here: http://www.jobsintech.io/immigration_companies#name=&city=&s...

You can clearly see that the top companies using H-1B visas are consulting firms.

H1b visas have primarily been used by consulting companies to bring in less expensive junior engineers (<$100k) [1]. If new directives make it harder to sponsor junior engineers, it will shift the mix to more senior engineers. This will shift the supply/demand curves, so that US salaries will come down for senior engineers and go up for junior engineers.

[1] http://www.myvisajobs.com/Reports/2017-H1B-Visa-Sponsor.aspx

H1b abusing consulting companies tend to pick the job title with the lowest average compensation no matter what, since the official job title governs allowed salary limits in H1b.

This is why the average salary for a "software consultant" is so much lower than most other titles. These companies all pile on the same lightly used job title to synergistically lower the average salary.

I don't think it has anything to do with seniority levels, it's money. The fact that most of these devs are brought in as junior engineers shows that these companies don't really need employees with specialized knowledge, which is the whole point of the program.

They also invented some new job titles: http://www.jobsintech.io/immigration_companies/infosys-limit...

More demand for senior engineers will decrease their salaries?

More supply of senior engineers will decrease salaries. The visas used to be taken primarily by junior devs preventing (some) senior devs from getting one. Senior devs may no longer be blocked which increases supply. Demand is unchanged, at least in the short-term.

The economics aren't so black & white. The incentives to hire an H1B change when companies are paying senior engineer wages for the position.

In my experience of hiring engineers across several companies over the past decade, the pool of senior SDEs who are both not already in the US and willing to move to the US is so small that I'd be surprised if it even registered in the overall H1B flow. Virtually all the non-resident senior SDEs I saw getting hired in my orgs ended up being H1B transfers who got hired straight out of college into the US and grew into seniority while here.

I doubt it. The number H1Bs for people with the equivalent of a Masters degree or PHD is something like one percent of all H1B visas.

I seriously doubt that a shortage of H1B visas would be an issue for a company that decides to hire someone into a senior position. Senior positions are handled with more care then junior positions.

Yeah, I don't really see the logic in that post. You will most likely see a slight rise in salaries across the board. In addition a larger effort to recruit for junior positions from universities and job listings.

The only real change is that recruiters will have to change there talent pools. There reliance on H1B is mostly because no one stopped them not because there is a lack of us talent.

This also came out and is more narrowly focused on areas relevant to frequent discussion on HN: https://www.uscis.gov/sites/default/files/files/nativedocume...

SUBJECT: Rescission of the December 22, 2000 “Guidance memo on H1B computer related positions”

(edit to add:) Some key passages from the USCIS memorandum: "... an entry-level computer programmer position would not generally qualify as a position in a specialty occupation ...

Based on the current version of the Handbook, the fact that a person may be employed as a computer programmer and may use information technology skills and knowledge to help an enterprise achieve its goals in the course of his or her job is not sufficient to establish the position as a specialty occupation."

