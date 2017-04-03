Hacker News
Fedora dev: “HN feedback on what they want from their Desktop – We got it”
19 points
by
broodbucket
23 minutes ago
s_kilk
7 minutes ago
Pretty cool to see some acknowledgement from the Fedora crowd, but almost everything listed here is "maybe in a future release" rather than being present now.
Alupis
7 minutes ago
Cached version:
https://webcache.googleusercontent.com/search?q=cache:Hy9yBE...
sp332
2 minutes ago
This doesn't load for me. The text-only version does though.
http://webcache.googleusercontent.com/search?q=cache:Hy9yBE3...
