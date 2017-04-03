Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Fedora dev: “HN feedback on what they want from their Desktop – We got it” (gnome.org)
19 points by broodbucket 23 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 3 comments | favorite





Pretty cool to see some acknowledgement from the Fedora crowd, but almost everything listed here is "maybe in a future release" rather than being present now.

reply


Cached version:

https://webcache.googleusercontent.com/search?q=cache:Hy9yBE...

reply


This doesn't load for me. The text-only version does though. http://webcache.googleusercontent.com/search?q=cache:Hy9yBE3...

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: