Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Oscilloscope pong for 1 or 2 players
(
eevblog.com
)
21 points
by
lnolte
2 hours ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
std_throwaway
8 minutes ago
Title doesn't do any justice, it's an all-discrete circuit made from diodes, transistors and such. They are soldered not on a PCB but mostly free hanging in air above a copper ground plate. One wrong move and "bazoing"
sparkles
. The guy didn't draw a schematic beforehand either. He mostly made it up as he went. Amazing.
http://www.eevblog.com/forum/projects/oscilloscope-pong-for-...
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
http://www.eevblog.com/forum/projects/oscilloscope-pong-for-...
reply