Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Oscilloscope pong for 1 or 2 players (eevblog.com)
21 points by lnolte 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





Title doesn't do any justice, it's an all-discrete circuit made from diodes, transistors and such. They are soldered not on a PCB but mostly free hanging in air above a copper ground plate. One wrong move and "bazoing" sparkles. The guy didn't draw a schematic beforehand either. He mostly made it up as he went. Amazing.

http://www.eevblog.com/forum/projects/oscilloscope-pong-for-...

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: