Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Denouement (staffjoy.com)
26 points by philip1209 4 hours ago | hide | past | web | 3 comments | favorite





Thank you for doing this -- all of it. It seems like you've built up a tremendous amount of goodwill and I hope it will pay off for you, in what seems like a much more focused new venture. If you can capture 10% of Craigslist's reach without the sketch, you should be OK :-)

reply


Bubble?

reply


Great piece -- good luck Philip!

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: