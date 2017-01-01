Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
2017 Barkley Marathon features one finisher, heartbreak for Gary Robbins (runningmagazine.ca)
I first knew about the Barkley Marathons when I stumbled across the documentary on a streaming platform. I recommend to watch it to anyone who wants a sneak peak on what this absolutely insane/crazy race is about. http://barkleymovie.com

Thanks for posting this - I'm excited to see the rest of the information as it comes in!

