Ask HN: Tattoos in tech

Planning to get a tattoo (inner forearm, easy to hide).

Anyone here with some experience to share when it comes to tattoos in tech?

If you have one: - Did it impact your job? How? - Did it impact your job search? - Any advice to share? - Bonus points ff you have one and feel like sharing/bragging/showing off

If you don't have one: - If a candidate had a tattoo, would it impact your decision to hire them?

[background info: software developer in the UK]