|
|Ask HN: Tattoos in tech
|
3 points by dark_ph0enix 19 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite
|Hey,
Planning to get a tattoo (inner forearm, easy to hide).
Anyone here with some experience to share when it comes to tattoos in tech?
If you have one:
- Did it impact your job? How?
- Did it impact your job search?
- Any advice to share?
- Bonus points ff you have one and feel like sharing/bragging/showing off
If you don't have one:
- If a candidate had a tattoo, would it impact your decision to hire them?
[background info: software developer in the UK]
|
