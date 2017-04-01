"So what has changed for Internet users? In one sense, nothing changed this week, because the requirement to obtain customer consent before sharing or selling data is not scheduled to take effect until at least December 4, 2017. ISPs didn’t have to follow the rules yesterday or the day before, and they won’t ever have to follow them if the rules are eliminated."
Instead of just implementing the late-term Obama rule that was to take effect in December or later, we should be pushing for a more broad replacement rule that also encompasses major content providers such as Amazon, Netflix, Hulu, and Google/Youtube.
reply
"So what has changed for Internet users? In one sense, nothing changed this week, because the requirement to obtain customer consent before sharing or selling data is not scheduled to take effect until at least December 4, 2017. ISPs didn’t have to follow the rules yesterday or the day before, and they won’t ever have to follow them if the rules are eliminated."
Instead of just implementing the late-term Obama rule that was to take effect in December or later, we should be pushing for a more broad replacement rule that also encompasses major content providers such as Amazon, Netflix, Hulu, and Google/Youtube.
reply