Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ask HN: Should I Sign an NDA??
15 points by throwawaytmrrw 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 15 comments | favorite
I'm a founder who freelances to support my startup. I'm in talks with a client to build a 'Fintech app to assist with personal financial planning.'

My company is in the blockchain space and there is a low chance of any conflict.

The potential client is a director at a wealth management firm. She's requested that I sign an NDA before we meet.

Should I sign it??






Do you have investors? Check any documents or shareholders agreements you've signed to make sure you can actually do this type of work without breaking an existing contract. At the very least you may need written permission from your investors in order to go ahead.

As for signing an NDA, I've found that often people who require them are pedantic about unimportant things and difficult to work with, so unless there is a very good reason they'd need one I'd be very cautious about getting involved.

reply


That depends. What does the NDA say and what are the clauses?

NDAs are typical when sharing perceived sensitive information. If the clauses are wholly about protecting that information transference and not otherwise binding you, then consider it. If the NDA clauses would restrict any further business by you in the market or domain, then run.

IANAL - if you have access to one and can afford one - do that

reply


An NDA that restricts future business is a non-compete. It's a valid point: businesses do sometimes sneak noncompete language into IP agreements, which are sometimes what they mean when they say "NDA".

You can clause-by-clause compare an NDA to your own standard MNDA and, if you're not confident they're basically the same document, offer your own MNDA instead of theirs.

reply


NDAs are practically universal in the software consulting market. It would be borderline unprofessional† to refuse to sign one on principle. Two things you can do if you're really worried about this: (1) offer your own MNDA instead of their paper, or (2) pay $300 or so to get a lawyer to review their NDA.

If you go with option (2), you can buy yourself a little time to try to qualify the client prospect by saying you'll sign an NDA, but you'll have to have it reviewed at some expense before signing, so you'd like to make sure there's an actual deal there before signing.

This is probably not exactly the word I want to use here.

reply


Some folks seem to be a bit crazy about NDAs on both sides. As someone who has asked and been asked many times. I would say thoroughly read the NDA, make sure it allows for knowledge that is already public, and knowledge that you already have (esp on block-chain). Its reasonable to keep financial data confidential, likewise proprietary idea's. So as long as its reasonable there is no reason not to sign it.

reply


I dunno, the fact that your startup is in the blockchain space is a little too close to banking/fintech for my tastes. PLUS, larger companies don't have a problem abusing NDAs if they can get something out of it.

reply


Why does it matter how close the spaces are?

reply


I guess that would depend on the nature and scope of the NDA. I would be more concerned about the contract you'll get from the wealth management firm. It may have some boilerplate about everything you develop is our property.

reply


For that situation, I wouldn't. If I'm visiting someone at a Fortune 500, yeah, I usually have to sign one at the door. If it's someone with "an idea", I won't sign them.

I've literally walked away from deals because of pissing contests over signing an NDA. But sometimes I say screw it and just sign it if I'm already interested in the work; although in that case, I make sure it's a mutual-NDA. Pick your battles and all that.

But here's the thing: they're a bad way to start a prospective relationship and unenforceable. So it shows that the person you're talking to is a) litigious and b) doesn't understand how the law works. Those are people I tend to avoid.

I'll also say this: I've never signed an NDA and then been told something I didn't know already.

reply


Why do you believe NDAs are "unenforceable"?

reply


One should have a strong bias against signing an NDA, or indeed anything at all, as a condition of hearing about a possible gig. Most clients, especially individual clients, should be able to describe what they need in a non-confidential way prior to agreeing on terms. Once you know what's expected, and what's in it for you, then it is normal to sign a work-for-hire agreement that contains NDA terms. If you're a free software person, you might find that objectionable as well but that's more of a personal ethical choice, and if you've made that choice you would likely not be entertaining this current gig in the first place.

reply


My company is in the blockchain space and there is a low chance of any conflict.

How are you 100% sure of that if you haven't heard the idea from your potential client?

reply


I would ask for a pre-meeting before signing anything. then they have to decide what they want to share. And maybe in the meeting you can figure out whether or not you want to pursue a contract with them.

reply


That's not uncommon, and I work for a wealth management firm. All consultants sign NDA's if they are going to pitch services to us. But, you'd be surprised at which companies are looking into blockchain..

reply


No...

Unless you read and understand ALL of it and there is no crazy terms in it.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: