|Ask HN: Should I Sign an NDA??
15 points by throwawaytmrrw 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 15 comments | favorite
|I'm a founder who freelances to support my startup. I'm in talks with a client to build a 'Fintech app to assist with personal financial planning.'
My company is in the blockchain space and there is a low chance of any conflict.
The potential client is a director at a wealth management firm. She's requested that I sign an NDA before we meet.
Should I sign it??
As for signing an NDA, I've found that often people who require them are pedantic about unimportant things and difficult to work with, so unless there is a very good reason they'd need one I'd be very cautious about getting involved.
