So, pardon in advance for the vulgar language, but why the fuck is this OK? From any company?
I'm getting real damn sick and tired of "what the big print gives, the spidery print takes away" and how we're all just supposed to be OK with this, as if this is how the world works or some crap.
If your public advertising--especially, but not limited to, when administering a service on behalf of the government--explicitly says "call us and we will help you," your company should not then be able to turn around and say "well, caveat emptor for calling us, sucker." Meanwhile, the handful of agencies devoted to trying to help the individual get any kind of a fair shake from the company "provider" that massively outguns any one individual customer, are all under attack from all sides as being "too heavy handed." (I love the CFPB, in case you can't tell.)
Oh, and this whole "consumer" crap? I'm not a "consumer," I'm a customer. I'm not consuming anything from a financial services provider, I'm using their services. Stop with the idea that all of us are just mindless drones, eating our Pac Man-like dots on the way to a swift end, and maybe get back to the idea that real people are on the other end of those faceless account numbers.
(FWIW, this applies to every company with mandatory, binding arbitration clauses, including the oh-so-enlightened participants in Y Combinator. Don't restrict my ability to hold you to your side of the agreement while reserving all rights to pound me into the sand at your leisure.)
reply
I propose "the bigger the print, the stronger the statement". Therefore, if you make one claim in 24 point and then attempt to rescind or modify it in 8 point, the 24 is legally binding because it was larger and so nullified the smaller. This also means that if you want to place limitations (like 'one per customer' etc) on an offer you make in print, those will have to be printed in an equal font in order to be valid.
shareholder capitalism. they have zero accountability except to their shareholders.
Random thought that just came to mind. Have coalition of debt holders (borrowers ) ever considered buying stock in these companies to influence them in the form of another company that is jointly owned or invested in by thousands or tens of thousands of folks?
Eg, mass activism campaign launches request for everyone to invest X% of what they normally would have paid into loans for the month (above the minimum thresholds of course), and/ or y% of disposable income into this fund. Now obviously one or ten people doing this will own just a few hundred stocks, but thousands doing this get tens of thousands of stocks-- thats when it could get interesting ;)
Obviously, would not be available to those really struggling under massive loan burdens and struggling to make every payment, BUT for those in the AND gate between reasonably high loan burden and comfortable income, which is a huge overlap with HN by the way, the impact could be massive.
In the end the results could be beautiful though: cannibalizing capitalism , - an inside job.
I would have benefited so much more from a program that taught how to be self-sufficient and the major, major benefits of living debt free.
Context: $150k in student loans - lucky enough to have an electrical engineering corporate job to (minimally) pay the bills.
EDIT: More Context: I went to an engineering focused private university, borrowed my way through the whole thing (housing, food, everything), parents didn't pay a dime. Stupid? Yes.
I read stories on Reddit about grads who have debt but are also making decent 5-6 figures and paying the student loan debt, but also also investing the stock market and buying a home, so it's not like they are in poverty or living paycheck to paycheck. The student loan debt can be manageable in many instances, especially if you major in a high-ROI subject.
Stupid? Yes.
But that's reality for a lot of people. I'm shocked those averages are that low.
"What we are buying" through 4 years of college seems to be getting less and less clear to me, and the administrators are very much involved in keeping things as difficult to measure as possible.
The average is massively skewed by the top few percentage of all borrowers that have taken on almost unfathomable loans.
https://nces.ed.gov/fastfacts/display.asp?id=77
The traditional education system has led many astray without providing successful alternatives.
I personally think public universities should be free and highly selective, rather than the opposite. But I also think taking out loans with no plan to repay them is criminally stupid. If the education product being sold is fraudulent, go after the fraudulent institution (as has been done). But the bank? They're just a bank. And no, I don't think it's good that we have banks financing student debt, but I sure as hell don't blame banks for doing it.
This is a fabulous example of why privatizing what should be a public service is a terrible idea, yes, and this is the ridiculous game we get to play as a result... blaming the bank for playing hardball over money. Really?
My solution: student loans may be discharged in bankruptcy, but your school records are discharged too. Thus if you get an expensive degree that won't pay off the loan just give up the degree and credits. Doctors will not do this because their pay.
Note that loan companies now have incentive to ensure you graduate and get a job. Getting Ds in a few classes: they will cut you off now rather than try to see if you can turn it around. Maybe you can find the money to pay for your next semester one your own and improve your grade, and if you do this long enough they might change their mind and give you loans to finish.
The only angle I'm still working out is if someone finishes a degree, declares bankruptcy, and then goes back to the same degree (elsewhere) - they don't have the credits but they presumably know the material and can easily pass all the classes the second time around with a better grade.
The core of the issue is still the university tuition rates, and universities involved are usually not privatized. These public institutions have become profit centers, benefiting from the captive audience of young career seekers, and cranking up administration overhead costs in their budgets to absorb the increased amounts of loan money available to prospective students.
Loans are always hardball businesses, and student loans are no different (although this case is clearly false advertising). The fact that the government sought to get more university degrees into the hands of citizens by increasing loan availability and size is the short-sighted idiocy that helped bootstrap this mess.
Do you not remember 2008?
Over 40% of people with US Government-sponsored student loans--which were presumably taken out in order to advance the career prospects of the borrower--are not being paid sufficiently to repay their loans on the basis of their original issuance, _and this is presented as a good thing_.
Unbelievable.
Navient is a debt collector. They were sold loans owned by the US Dept of Ed (or hired by the department of ed maybe?)
"more than 40 percent of loan balances it services...." means that out of the loans that the US Dept of Ed decided it can't collect on anymore -- many of those are using the option that would benefit them the most.
The article talks about Navient saying one thing: "we want to help all of the borrowers because they are actually not just borrowers but citizen/constituents"; while doing another: "thanks for calling Navient, having trouble paying your loan? Just hit the loan-pause-button and we will pause your loan for 24 months. No, we will not tell you this but you could have asked for the 'smaller loan payments because you're not earning much' button'."
So, pardon in advance for the vulgar language, but why the fuck is this OK? From any company?
I'm getting real damn sick and tired of "what the big print gives, the spidery print takes away" and how we're all just supposed to be OK with this, as if this is how the world works or some crap.
If your public advertising--especially, but not limited to, when administering a service on behalf of the government--explicitly says "call us and we will help you," your company should not then be able to turn around and say "well, caveat emptor for calling us, sucker." Meanwhile, the handful of agencies devoted to trying to help the individual get any kind of a fair shake from the company "provider" that massively outguns any one individual customer, are all under attack from all sides as being "too heavy handed." (I love the CFPB, in case you can't tell.)
Oh, and this whole "consumer" crap? I'm not a "consumer," I'm a customer. I'm not consuming anything from a financial services provider, I'm using their services. Stop with the idea that all of us are just mindless drones, eating our Pac Man-like dots on the way to a swift end, and maybe get back to the idea that real people are on the other end of those faceless account numbers.
(FWIW, this applies to every company with mandatory, binding arbitration clauses, including the oh-so-enlightened participants in Y Combinator. Don't restrict my ability to hold you to your side of the agreement while reserving all rights to pound me into the sand at your leisure.)
reply