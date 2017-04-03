Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Student Debt Giant Navient to Borrowers: You’re on Your Own (bloomberg.com)
39 points by joshwa 1 hour ago | 32 comments





> There is no expectation that the servicer will act in the interest of the consumer... Navient says its public statements encouraging borrowers to contact the company didn’t mean it would act in their best interest.

So, pardon in advance for the vulgar language, but why the fuck is this OK? From any company?

I'm getting real damn sick and tired of "what the big print gives, the spidery print takes away" and how we're all just supposed to be OK with this, as if this is how the world works or some crap.

If your public advertising--especially, but not limited to, when administering a service on behalf of the government--explicitly says "call us and we will help you," your company should not then be able to turn around and say "well, caveat emptor for calling us, sucker." Meanwhile, the handful of agencies devoted to trying to help the individual get any kind of a fair shake from the company "provider" that massively outguns any one individual customer, are all under attack from all sides as being "too heavy handed." (I love the CFPB, in case you can't tell.)

Oh, and this whole "consumer" crap? I'm not a "consumer," I'm a customer. I'm not consuming anything from a financial services provider, I'm using their services. Stop with the idea that all of us are just mindless drones, eating our Pac Man-like dots on the way to a swift end, and maybe get back to the idea that real people are on the other end of those faceless account numbers.

(FWIW, this applies to every company with mandatory, binding arbitration clauses, including the oh-so-enlightened participants in Y Combinator. Don't restrict my ability to hold you to your side of the agreement while reserving all rights to pound me into the sand at your leisure.)

>I'm getting real damn sick and tired of "what the big print gives, the spidery print takes away"

I propose "the bigger the print, the stronger the statement". Therefore, if you make one claim in 24 point and then attempt to rescind or modify it in 8 point, the 24 is legally binding because it was larger and so nullified the smaller. This also means that if you want to place limitations (like 'one per customer' etc) on an offer you make in print, those will have to be printed in an equal font in order to be valid.

Wow, that is one of the most simple, effective ideas I've ever heard -- kudos. Not joking or sarcasm, I would love for that to be the rule, it would make life so much simpler.

That's already (roughly) the law in the EU.

Well, by my interpretation, this hasn't been validated as a successful evasion quite yet. This is their response to a complaint that one lawyer calls, "a sound legal argument," but sound argument != final verdict. They might still get their comeuppance as the whole situation plays out.

> So, pardon in advance for the vulgar language, but why the fuck is this OK? From any company?

shareholder capitalism. they have zero accountability except to their shareholders.

> shareholder capitalism. they have zero accountability except to their shareholders.

Random thought that just came to mind. Have coalition of debt holders (borrowers ) ever considered buying stock in these companies to influence them in the form of another company that is jointly owned or invested in by thousands or tens of thousands of folks?

Eg, mass activism campaign launches request for everyone to invest X% of what they normally would have paid into loans for the month (above the minimum thresholds of course), and/ or y% of disposable income into this fund. Now obviously one or ten people doing this will own just a few hundred stocks, but thousands doing this get tens of thousands of stocks-- thats when it could get interesting ;)

Obviously, would not be available to those really struggling under massive loan burdens and struggling to make every payment, BUT for those in the AND gate between reasonably high loan burden and comfortable income, which is a huge overlap with HN by the way, the impact could be massive.

In the end the results could be beautiful though: cannibalizing capitalism , - an inside job.

It's mind-blowing how the majority of high school students are lied to each year about the ROI of college. The internet has re-written the rules, and high school educators don't know how to teach that.

I would have benefited so much more from a program that taught how to be self-sufficient and the major, major benefits of living debt free.

Context: $150k in student loans - lucky enough to have an electrical engineering corporate job to (minimally) pay the bills.

EDIT: More Context: I went to an engineering focused private university, borrowed my way through the whole thing (housing, food, everything), parents didn't pay a dime. Stupid? Yes.

IMHO, reality paints a sightly more optimistic picture...the average debt per graduate is $30,000--about the price of a new car, but as measured by wages, a degree gains value (this is because since 2009 wages for grads have seen much stronger growth than wages for non-grads) http://greyenlightenment.com/is-college-a-big-waste-of-time-...

I read stories on Reddit about grads who have debt but are also making decent 5-6 figures and paying the student loan debt, but also also investing the stock market and buying a home, so it's not like they are in poverty or living paycheck to paycheck. The student loan debt can be manageable in many instances, especially if you major in a high-ROI subject.

I went to an engineering focused private university, borrowed my way through the whole thing (housing, food, everything), parents didn't pay a dime.

Stupid? Yes.

But that's reality for a lot of people. I'm shocked those averages are that low.

It would be helpful (though very difficult) if we could isolate the branding/signaling value of certain colleges from the education/training value of colleges, to ascertain the nature of the return on investment value that is being derived from colleges or varying statures, locations, etc.

"What we are buying" through 4 years of college seems to be getting less and less clear to me, and the administrators are very much involved in keeping things as difficult to measure as possible.

The median student debt is a lot more interesting, it's much lower than $30,000. The median of all outstanding student debt is around $14,000 today (for households that have any student debt). The median debt for individuals that went to public universities is closer to $10,000.

The average is massively skewed by the top few percentage of all borrowers that have taken on almost unfathomable loans.

Did you run the numbers? Look at the outcomes for those with just a high school diploma, they are very grim. If the internet has re-written the rules it sure hasn't shown up in the data yet.

https://nces.ed.gov/fastfacts/display.asp?id=77

Sure, those who clung to the system that taught them to be a good little employee.

The traditional education system has led many astray without providing successful alternatives.

High school should teach students how to get what they want from life and give them the rudimentary foundation they need to attain it. In retrospect my education was greatly lacking in certain aspects. High school should involve at least one course on directing your life - studying the benefits and downsides of trade school, college, university, proprietorship, basic business operations, political action, personal finance... give them a taste of the options at least. Seems like home economics was an attempt at this but grew outdated and became an elective. This education should be mandatory for all students regardless of what they want to do with their lives. They are the basics of earning a living in the US and even if the skills do not become necessary for an individual, they should know where to start looking when they need money. Without these skills people resort to shitty options like payday loans, student debt, etc...

Exactly! Maybe they are relying on that to be taught by parents?

10000x yes

While I appreciate that people are sour about student debt, I don't think Navient, qua big business, should behave in any other way.

I personally think public universities should be free and highly selective, rather than the opposite. But I also think taking out loans with no plan to repay them is criminally stupid. If the education product being sold is fraudulent, go after the fraudulent institution (as has been done). But the bank? They're just a bank. And no, I don't think it's good that we have banks financing student debt, but I sure as hell don't blame banks for doing it.

This is a fabulous example of why privatizing what should be a public service is a terrible idea, yes, and this is the ridiculous game we get to play as a result... blaming the bank for playing hardball over money. Really?

I believe that school loans should only be allowed for jobs. If you love art and are interested in "under water basket weaving" as a degree that is great, but it won't pay the bills and so you should save your money to pay for it. When you decide to become a medical doctor, it is understood your eventually worth will pay off reasonable loans.

My solution: student loans may be discharged in bankruptcy, but your school records are discharged too. Thus if you get an expensive degree that won't pay off the loan just give up the degree and credits. Doctors will not do this because their pay.

Note that loan companies now have incentive to ensure you graduate and get a job. Getting Ds in a few classes: they will cut you off now rather than try to see if you can turn it around. Maybe you can find the money to pay for your next semester one your own and improve your grade, and if you do this long enough they might change their mind and give you loans to finish.

The only angle I'm still working out is if someone finishes a degree, declares bankruptcy, and then goes back to the same degree (elsewhere) - they don't have the credits but they presumably know the material and can easily pass all the classes the second time around with a better grade.

> privatizing

The core of the issue is still the university tuition rates, and universities involved are usually not privatized. These public institutions have become profit centers, benefiting from the captive audience of young career seekers, and cranking up administration overhead costs in their budgets to absorb the increased amounts of loan money available to prospective students.

Loans are always hardball businesses, and student loans are no different (although this case is clearly false advertising). The fact that the government sought to get more university degrees into the hands of citizens by increasing loan availability and size is the short-sighted idiocy that helped bootstrap this mess.

Withholding information is not playing hardball, that position is just stupid. So you're saying banks should be able to lie and mislead people, with no consequences or regulation?

Do you not remember 2008?

"[Navient pointed out]...more than 40 percent of loan balances it services for the Education Department are enrolled in income-based repayment plans."

Over 40% of people with US Government-sponsored student loans--which were presumably taken out in order to advance the career prospects of the borrower--are not being paid sufficiently to repay their loans on the basis of their original issuance, _and this is presented as a good thing_.

Unbelievable.

I don't think you understood the article.

Navient is a debt collector. They were sold loans owned by the US Dept of Ed (or hired by the department of ed maybe?)

"more than 40 percent of loan balances it services...." means that out of the loans that the US Dept of Ed decided it can't collect on anymore -- many of those are using the option that would benefit them the most.

The article talks about Navient saying one thing: "we want to help all of the borrowers because they are actually not just borrowers but citizen/constituents"; while doing another: "thanks for calling Navient, having trouble paying your loan? Just hit the loan-pause-button and we will pause your loan for 24 months. No, we will not tell you this but you could have asked for the 'smaller loan payments because you're not earning much' button'."

Government launches a mass amount of federal student loans, demand skyrockets, offer does not, prices skyrocket. Basic economical interference.

Everyone, if you are with any major big loan lender, please consider refinancing under So-Fi or others.

Navient is consistently the worst company I've ever dealt with, including Comcast.

reply


I always pay the minimum due balance on time. Haven't explored any other features. Right now it seems ok to me.

reply


I meant specifically in dealing with their customer service being knowledgeable and honest. Of course their online payment tools work properly, that's how they make money :). Suggestion- depending on your loan details, you may be able to pay down debt faster by paying the 1/2 the minimum twice a month. You're spending the same amount, but cutting down some of the interest every time which will reduce the principle faster over time and hence also reduce future interest accrued.

Really? I didn't have any trouble with them.

Calling Anonymous. Retrain your targets.

So we shouldn't believe something an enormous corporation says? Shocking.

I take it you have no student debt?

