The established players in the auto industry noticed Tesla a few years back, began writing checks and now the ship has come around and they're closing the gap.
And not that it's set in stone, and not that organizations can't change, but in general it sure seems like Ford and the other big automakers don't want self driving cars.
Partially, it's a concern that they'll see their existing model torn to shreds if self driving cars become the basis for much more efficient on demand or fractional ownership car usage.
And I think partially it's that the designers, engineers, exec's at Ford are "car people". They love driving cars, they see a romance to them ("the open road"), they have "daily drivers" and "my pride and joy" type of relationships with their cars.
If nothing else, it's abundantly clear that Tesla is coming at this from a whole different direction.
So not really resisting the whole thing, just no belief that hand offs can work safely.
- No dealerships
- Supercharger network (It started as free, but now it's moving to pay/minute usage). I expect that in the years to come it will become a profit center.
- Powerwall battery + solar roof integration
- Tesla seems to have more cars on the road doing some level of autonomous driving now than anyone else. I think that real world experience and data counts for something.
Reminds me of San Francisco's report on the Central Subway. They created eight categories, equally weighted, of which one was "cost". Of course, everything in construction trades off against cost. So the most expensive option always came out ahead, because it "gained" in seven categories but "lost" in one.
Plus they actually make cars, that's apparently why they are highly ranked. But their investments have yet to bear fruit, we will have to wait and see.
Why does 'manufacturing capability and staying power' correlate to 'potential in the world of autonomous driving'? It doesn't matter if you can pump out a thousand cars an hour if they crash a mile down the road. This should be based on core tech development only..
What good is the tech if you can't put it into production? There are real design and manufacturing issues to deal with, and a company that doesn't take that into consideration and give it the attention it deserves likely won't do well in the long run.
The way I see it, at least in the US, it's really GM vs Ford (which is Cruise vs Argo). Waymo has a management crisis and lost most of their top talent, and Uber is hemorrhaging talent (and money). Apart from that there are various startups but I don't believe they'll ever get the money necessary to compete with the big players - even Google gave up on that front.
Outside the US I'm excited to see what happens with Volvo, which says they'll have 100 stage 4 vehicles delivered to customers by the end of the year.
At this point I don't even care if they theorethically are the best, if they are willing to release this dangerous crap they are sooner going to go up in a big publicity fire than get actual autonomy to customers.
See, highway "autopilot" debuted in upper class Mercedes Benz some 10 years ago..
This happens the same day as Tesla's market cap surpasses Ford. Tesla's stock has been a real rollercoaster lately, and somehow, I just don't think the hype is justified. Remember, Tesla for a while used MobilEye (see anything geohot says about them!).
