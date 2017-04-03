Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ford tops the list of automated driving leaders in new study (techcrunch.com)
28 points by Fricken 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 27 comments | favorite





Like I said before, you can't turn an aircraft carrier on a dime but when it finally comes around you've got a fking aircraft carrier.

The established players in the auto industry noticed Tesla a few years back, began writing checks and now the ship has come around and they're closing the gap.

reply


This was a couple years ago (and I apologize for not being able to find a source), but I heard an interview with a Ford exec about the limits of adaptive cruise control and collision avoidance and he basically said: "Our drivers don't want that. They want the control of their own vehicle."

And not that it's set in stone, and not that organizations can't change, but in general it sure seems like Ford and the other big automakers don't want self driving cars.

Partially, it's a concern that they'll see their existing model torn to shreds if self driving cars become the basis for much more efficient on demand or fractional ownership car usage.

And I think partially it's that the designers, engineers, exec's at Ford are "car people". They love driving cars, they see a romance to them ("the open road"), they have "daily drivers" and "my pride and joy" type of relationships with their cars.

If nothing else, it's abundantly clear that Tesla is coming at this from a whole different direction.

reply


Here's the CEO of Ford a few weeks ago talking about launching a car with Level 4 autonomy, with a goal of doing it by 2021:

http://www.businessinsider.com/ford-ceo-driverless-car-fear-...

So not really resisting the whole thing, just no belief that hand offs can work safely.

reply


The auto industry has done an about face over the past couple years, switching from a belief in an incremental approach to going straight for level 4 robotaxis, as Waymo has been doing from the start. Tesla is the notable exception.

reply


And yet, you also see Ford addressing themselves as a "mobility company." I think your confirmation bias is showing here. These companies (and Ford especially, it seems) see where the market is heading and are trying to get ahead of the puck. I can almost guarantee Ford has a thinktank working hard right now to put together a autonomous vehicle service.

reply


Are you sure? From where I sit, it looks like Tesla is just offering a traditional car with a different set of organs. They don't seem to show any signs of doing anything different than ford on the sales/direction angle.

reply


Here's the things that seem different to me:

- No dealerships

- Supercharger network (It started as free, but now it's moving to pay/minute usage). I expect that in the years to come it will become a profit center.

- Powerwall battery + solar roof integration

- Tesla seems to have more cars on the road doing some level of autonomous driving now than anyone else. I think that real world experience and data counts for something.

reply


Other than no franchise stores and big budget advertising.

reply


Reports like this are meaningless, because they make up arbitrary categories, and then assign them arbitrary weights. This one is especially bad because it has categories that are almost impossible to judge objectively, like "Strategy".

Reminds me of San Francisco's report on the Central Subway. They created eight categories, equally weighted, of which one was "cost". Of course, everything in construction trades off against cost. So the most expensive option always came out ahead, because it "gained" in seven categories but "lost" in one.

reply


> During the past year, Ford has invested in Civil Maps, Velodyne, and autonomous AI startup Argo – plus it acquired Chariot, and algorithmic platform startup SAIPS.

Plus they actually make cars, that's apparently why they are highly ranked. But their investments have yet to bear fruit, we will have to wait and see.

reply


"The annual survey looked at 18 different companies, smeared across 10 different criteria, ranging from strategy, to core tech development, to manufacturing capability and staying power, and a company that’s over 100 years old ended up leading the list."

Why does 'manufacturing capability and staying power' correlate to 'potential in the world of autonomous driving'? It doesn't matter if you can pump out a thousand cars an hour if they crash a mile down the road. This should be based on core tech development only..

reply


> This should be based on core tech development only..

What good is the tech if you can't put it into production? There are real design and manufacturing issues to deal with, and a company that doesn't take that into consideration and give it the attention it deserves likely won't do well in the long run.

reply


That's silly - what's the point in excellent core technology if you are unable to manufacture enough vehicles or bring them to market?

reply


The inverse is also important. If you "invent" the best tech possible but have no way to get it onto the road -- is it the best?

reply


I get that. It just seems like that specific metric could have been over-weighted seeing as how Ford and GM were at the top of the list..

reply


I think GM deserves to be at the top of the list. Cruise is very quickly closing the gap between themselves and Waymo, and they have a comitted car company to back them up. The jury is still out as to whether Ford can make good headway on their 'secret sauce', which is now in the hands of Argo.ai.

reply


Yeah, Cruise seems to be doing a great job. Argo has a great founding team, but there are still a lot of things that can go wrong. While I'd give Argo the edge in technical competence (I realize that's not a very meaningful statement considering the age of the company), what really matters is building the right product at the right time. You can have a tone of great engineers and still not accomplish much in the market - just look at Waymo and Uber.

The way I see it, at least in the US, it's really GM vs Ford (which is Cruise vs Argo). Waymo has a management crisis and lost most of their top talent, and Uber is hemorrhaging talent (and money). Apart from that there are various startups but I don't believe they'll ever get the money necessary to compete with the big players - even Google gave up on that front.

Outside the US I'm excited to see what happens with Volvo, which says they'll have 100 stage 4 vehicles delivered to customers by the end of the year.

reply


Techcrunch cites management consultants ... no thanks

reply


Then I guess Telsa marketing dept > Ford marketing dept.

reply


The only relevant data you could possibly look at is the disengagement reports they are legally required to provide. And looking at those, it's Google... and then nobody else for a long, long, long time.

reply


I'm hoping people here are smart enough not to actually believe this nonsense. Tesla is BY FAR the leader in autonomous driving

reply


I'm not saying you're wrong but do you have anything other than anecdotal data?

reply


This is the leaders performance on actual production hardware outside of fancy (postprocessed) videos with their "cameras only" approach:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UZ1XLqc5IUg

At this point I don't even care if they theorethically are the best, if they are willing to release this dangerous crap they are sooner going to go up in a big publicity fire than get actual autonomy to customers.

reply


This is an old outdated and out of context video. I just drove 150 miles this weekend using AP2. It works pretty well.

reply


It's February, hardly outdated. Did you drive on residential streets, as in the video, or highway?

See, highway "autopilot" debuted in upper class Mercedes Benz some 10 years ago..

reply


Feb was before 8.1 software update which has significant AP updates. So it is outdated.

reply


Industrial cities like Detroit and my beloved hometown of Pittsburgh have been beating Silicon Valley here pretty readily in the self-driving car space (one reason among many is that California's immaculate weather gives engineers a false sense of confidence when testing their vehicles on its perfectly-marked freeways, causing them to completely gloss over the majority of less-stellar American roads and weather-induced driving situations; indeed, the fatal Tesla autopilot crash took place on a Pennsylvania "turnpike" highway, and not a California freeway).

This happens the same day as Tesla's market cap surpasses Ford. Tesla's stock has been a real rollercoaster lately, and somehow, I just don't think the hype is justified. Remember, Tesla for a while used MobilEye (see anything geohot says about them!).

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: