|Show HN: Hapi with Typescript
1 point by jjude 6 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite
|Last year I started to develop in hapi.js, a nodejs framework developed at Walmart, for a personal project. Around the same time, I started to use Typescript. I blogged about them[1]. I saw lot of traffic around these posts, so I decided to write a book.
I named the book "Hapi with Typescript". I have completed 60% of it. You can read the book for free[2]. It will remain free forever in HTML format. You can purchase ebooks at 50% discount until I complete the book. You will get updates for a year.
If you find it good, buy it and refer to others. If you have suggestions to improve, tell me.
[1]: https://jjude.com/hapijs/
[2]: https://hapibook.jjude.com
