The Man Who Made the UK Say “I’m Sorry for What We Did to Turing.”
backchannel.com
13 points
by
jgrahamc
21 minutes ago
jgrahamc
9 minutes ago
I realize that this is an old story, but I posted it because Steven Levy is the best interviewer to have ever spoken to me about the Turing apology and this article the most accurate, and because someone reminded me of it today.
packetized
4 minutes ago
I'm sure there are those who would shout cries of 'self-aggrandizement!' about you submitting this, but instead I'd like to offer my sincere thanks for doing so, and even deeper thanks for taking this on as a cause years ago. Bravo.
jgrahamc
3 minutes ago
Don't thank me. I think the takeaway is go do something amazing because it's possible to do so!
