Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
The Man Who Made the UK Say “I’m Sorry for What We Did to Turing.” (backchannel.com)
9 points by jgrahamc 16 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite





I realize that this is an old story, but I posted it because Steven Levy is the best interviewer to have ever spoken to me about the Turing apology and this article the most accurate, and because someone reminded me of it today.

reply


I'm sure there are those who would shout cries of 'self-aggrandizement!' about you submitting this, but instead I'd like to offer my sincere thanks for doing so, and even deeper thanks for taking this on as a cause years ago. Bravo.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: