What is Congress browsing?

The assumption behind this effort seems to be a sort of retribution-based. So there's a couple things wrong with that - staff are the only ones using computers, not Members, and it doesn't bother us too much. We expect none of our browsing history to be private and are used to having every part of our jobs as public information - see Legistorm.
Members are not going to care if their staff's web browsing information is public - even if it did go beyond just who is visiting govtrack and when. They'd fire the staff they needed to without hesitation and still show no remorse for their vote.
This is without even mentioning that only Republican offices voted in support of the rollback of the FCC regulation.
It's a harder issue to solve, but the problem really is that business interests will almost always trump constituent concerns. Having privacy groups come meet with Congressmembers helps - setting up an organized campaign helps somewhat too. But for Republicans, this bill was only a matter of what made economic sense.
It's interesting how many people do use their website from within the federal government IP ranges.
This question implies something else: what are all the URLs referenced/accessed by Congress? The page says something different, and I believe the headline is misleading:
> This page is a public record of any time someone visits GovTrack.us from within the United States Senate, House of Representatives, or the White House, and their associated office buildings.
Of all pages one can browse on the web from within Congress machines, how relevant is GovTrack.us overall in that data? It's like saying the ISP publishes only my browsing data that happens to hit on my ISP's own website itself. Did I misunderstand something?
A better strategy would be to determine which ISP serves Congress, and pay them for the data of IPs originating from Congress.
Except that would be illegal (and no ISP is going to sell raw data, even if they could)
I personally think this a fantastic and appropriate way to demonstrate the privacy issue to legislators, within the bounds of what is actually possible with the information that's out there
> from House (PC / Windows 10 / Edge 14)
> from Senate(PC / Windows 7 / Chrome 56)
Will be fun to do some analysis after a while and see if there are any obvious trends (House vs Senate, where do outdated browser/OS combos visit the most).
They are ultimately accountable to the public, to an overwhelming degree. When the public does not care, that allows the other influences, which are ultimately much smaller to have an outsized influence.
By not being consistent in caring about the outcomes of votes, the public has allowed other groups to not only have an influence, but to have it often. That trains representatives to consider those other groups on all votes, as those other groups are much better about keeping track of what the representatives do and holding them accountable later.
So in the end, a small and weak but consistent group ends up having a disproportionate amount of influence compared to a large and powerful but largely inconsistent and absent group.
What this means is that it both is, and is not a myth. It's true that donors and party bosses have a lot of power, but it's also true that the constituents control all the power, and it's only their lack of involvement that allows those donors and party bosses to have the power they do. Were constituents to become much more interested in everything their representative did starting tomorrow, the power of those donors and party bosses would vanish fairly quickly (depending on how likely the representative considered the increased interest to continue).
Also, the paper doesn't ascribe any reason for the effect. All that stuff about campaign finance is just editorializing from that video. It's just as possible that, for example, wealth and education are well correlated and Congress is siding with the well-educated 6% of the time.
This page is about as pointless as possible. It shows when someone from the "House" or "Senate" visits a page. Okay, and from that we will strike a blow at the evil congressmen somehow?
