What is Congress browsing? (govtrack.us)
115 points by _pius 1 hour ago | 28 comments





So this is certainly an interesting idea - it's entertaining and it feels enlightening but the reasoning behind it seems a bit off base.

The assumption behind this effort seems to be a sort of retribution-based. So there's a couple things wrong with that - staff are the only ones using computers, not Members, and it doesn't bother us too much. We expect none of our browsing history to be private and are used to having every part of our jobs as public information - see Legistorm.

Members are not going to care if their staff's web browsing information is public - even if it did go beyond just who is visiting govtrack and when. They'd fire the staff they needed to without hesitation and still show no remorse for their vote.

This is without even mentioning that only Republican offices voted in support of the rollback of the FCC regulation.

It's a harder issue to solve, but the problem really is that business interests will almost always trump constituent concerns. Having privacy groups come meet with Congressmembers helps - setting up an organized campaign helps somewhat too. But for Republicans, this bill was only a matter of what made economic sense.

I won't hold my breath, but this could be interesting if this caught on with other more mainstream websites, and they all shared the same tracking cookie. Google Analytics for congress. As is it's obviously relatively limited.

There is a very popular service in Sweden for exactly this. By freely embedding a tracking image on your website, you can see a listing of government, media and news agencies and which sites they visit: https://gnuheter.com/creeper/senaste

Gosh, that should be a freaking law here in the US for every site to require inclusion of this...

Yea, I was expecting something on the page for adding a tacking cookie to your site to add your own data.

It's interesting how many people do use their website from within the federal government IP ranges.

I would like to see a Caddy[1] plugin that does this. A web server can see wider deployment over many sites, rather than a single site. Even if it's not a good way to draw specific inferences about specific browsing habits, it could be a good way to make a statement.

[1] https://github.com/mholt/caddy

> What is Congress browsing?

This question implies something else: what are all the URLs referenced/accessed by Congress? The page says something different, and I believe the headline is misleading:

> This page is a public record of any time someone visits GovTrack.us from within the United States Senate, House of Representatives, or the White House, and their associated office buildings.

Of all pages one can browse on the web from within Congress machines, how relevant is GovTrack.us overall in that data? It's like saying the ISP publishes only my browsing data that happens to hit on my ISP's own website itself. Did I misunderstand something?

A better strategy would be to determine which ISP serves Congress, and pay them for the data of IPs originating from Congress.

I think this ironically proves the anti-regulators point which is that everybody has the right to track you like this and it doesn't do much to selectively target the ISPs with more regulation. The FCC regulation would not have stopped govtrack from doing this...

This is a ridiculously misleading headline.

> A better strategy would be to determine which ISP serves Congress, and pay them for the data of IPs originating from Congress.

Except that would be illegal (and no ISP is going to sell raw data, even if they could)

yeah they need to extract data from cookies or go home.

Only as misleading as people parroting that "ISPs can now sell your personal browsing history" after the passage of SJ Res. 34

I personally think this a fantastic and appropriate way to demonstrate the privacy issue to legislators, within the bounds of what is actually possible with the information that's out there

Perhaps Google or another major website that is actually heavily used by most people, could publish search results or whatever else it collects, specifically from Congress IPs. That would have a much greater effect than data from GovTrack.us

How useful to now have a list of most popular OS/Browser versions to maximize (spear)phishing attacks.

> from House (PC / Windows 10 / Edge 14) > from Senate(PC / Windows 7 / Chrome 56)

Will be fun to do some analysis after a while and see if there are any obvious trends (House vs Senate, where do outdated browser/OS combos visit the most).

So is there some image from this site we can all embed in our own sites and content so they get tracked more widely? Do govtrack welcome and have the bandwidth for that?

Someone in there is using Vivaldi? Wat?

What a cool concept. Maybe there should be packages for major web frameworks that implements this.

Here's a thought: why are we pressuring legislators when they're mostly accountable to their donors and party bosses? Why don't these sites track those people instead?

Why not both? We could even use the data to custom-make the NASCAR-style suits people talk about, with decals for each rep's sponsorship.

You can't wash your hands and blame everything on Satan. You are a human being with your own free will, responsible for your own choices. The legislators are morally responsible for the laws they support.

"when they're mostly accountable to their donors and party bosses" Because this is mostly a myth.

"If I close my eyes tight enough, the corruption will go away!"

Citation?

No, it's not. It's proven that Congress abides by corporations' wishes 70% of the time, and it abides by the "People's" wishes close to 0% of the time:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5tu32CCA_Ig

The reality is that right now they are often accountable to their donors and party bosses, but that is only because the public has ceded their power in those cases by not caring enough and/or consistently enough.

They are ultimately accountable to the public, to an overwhelming degree. When the public does not care, that allows the other influences, which are ultimately much smaller to have an outsized influence.

By not being consistent in caring about the outcomes of votes, the public has allowed other groups to not only have an influence, but to have it often. That trains representatives to consider those other groups on all votes, as those other groups are much better about keeping track of what the representatives do and holding them accountable later.

So in the end, a small and weak but consistent group ends up having a disproportionate amount of influence compared to a large and powerful but largely inconsistent and absent group.

What this means is that it both is, and is not a myth. It's true that donors and party bosses have a lot of power, but it's also true that the constituents control all the power, and it's only their lack of involvement that allows those donors and party bosses to have the power they do. Were constituents to become much more interested in everything their representative did starting tomorrow, the power of those donors and party bosses would vanish fairly quickly (depending on how likely the representative considered the increased interest to continue).

That video fails to mention that those numbers only apply to the very small (6% iirc) minority of issues where there's a statistically significant difference of opinion between "the people" and the rich.

Also, the paper doesn't ascribe any reason for the effect. All that stuff about campaign finance is just editorializing from that video. It's just as possible that, for example, wealth and education are well correlated and Congress is siding with the well-educated 6% of the time.

reply


Because a lot of these donations are through super PACs, which can't be traced.

Wish the hyperventilating over this issue would die down some.

This page is about as pointless as possible. It shows when someone from the "House" or "Senate" visits a page. Okay, and from that we will strike a blow at the evil congressmen somehow?

