Hacking DNA: CRISPR, Ken Thompson, and the Gene Drive
ycombinator.com
17 points
by
craigcannon
2 hours ago
1 comment
mtalantikite
1 minute ago
I recently went to see George Church and Siddhartha Mukherjee talk about genetic manipulation at Pioneer Works here in Brooklyn. Of course CRISPR/cas-9 came up for part of the discussion, but one question I wanted to ask and didn't get a chance to is: what is the error rate on the technique? I can't imagine that it is zero, and every article I read about CRISPR/cas-9 seems to leave that part out. Can anyone speak to that?
