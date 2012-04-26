Amazon skips the credit card fees. The businesses working with them probably don't have to pay Amazon the money for a few weeks, meaning they get to carry an interest-generating balance in the meantime.
If you don't spend all of the money you put on your account, then Amazon gets to hold that cash until you do, generating interest on the money held.
All the while, the customers who need this service get something they couldn't before- online shopping without a credit card, including the better selection and price competition that online shopping offers. (Yes, it's sometimes cheaper offline, not not always).
reply
Curious though; can you ELI5 who actually pays the interest?
---
I met a banker the other day and I asked him simply "how does one actually found a bank" his reply;
"Oh it's really simple, have $30,000,000 and you can create your own bank!"
Simple!
The bank that Amazon holds its money in.
> Simple!
Well, it is simple, it's a very straightforward method. Simple doesn't mean easy.
I suspect many of us on HN have a distorted view of how hassle-free online shopping is because we live in buildings or neighborhoods where packages can be left without signature with a high probability of making it to us and many of us have the luxury of working from home on the odd day when we need to sign for an expected delivery.
That's what Amazon Locker is for. Not sure how widespread this is though.
I view this less as Amazon competing directly with Walmart than a Safeway or CVS using Amazon to provide more value to its current customer base.
Not sure if it's 100% accurate, but as an example, there doesn't seem to be a single Amazon locker location in the entire state of Mississippi according to Google Maps.
Also unbanked can purchase amazon gift cards with cash.
It is not necessary to have a smartphone to use Amazon Cash. You can use our Print-at-Home option by visiting www.amazon.com/cash on a desktop browser and selecting “Get your barcode”. After logging into your account, you will be given an option to print out your Amazon Cash barcode which can be brought into the store for scanning.
Nice. This solves the internet at the library / school problem for a whole group of people. Still a lot of folks with the cheap LG phones for prepaid service. If they expanded to allow bill paying it would be an interesting challenge to Walmart.
[edit: also allows the "send me your code and I'll get you some money" like many use Paypal for like parents sending money to college students]
I'm not so sure. Is there any actual evidence of large retailers negotiating down interchange fees? Even Walmart resorted to legislative pressure to regulate fees.
The power of network effects is strong. Retailers are reluctant to drop support for consumer-preferred payment methods and lose that business. That gives card networks a lot of negotiating power even with large merchants.
Brasil Boletos: this is interesting as there are registered and unregistered versions of Boletos. With unregistered customers can pay any amount of money to it.
Taiwan has a similar system. You take vouchers to various stores (like 7-11 or the post office), pay cash, then it'll make its way to the online company.
[0] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Boleto
I find value in it because I use the app a lot (there's one next to my office) and because they give you a free sandwich every 10-12 purchases. I'm guessing that free sandwich budget comes from the savings of transaction fees.
7% of the US, a first world nation with amazing credit services, is unbanked[1]. From that same source, nearly 20% is underbanked - As in, they still go to Check-cashing places and get cash directly, rather than getting direct-deposit.
[1]http://fortune.com/2016/09/08/unbanked-americans-fdic/
I am surprised that they didn't use Amazon Locker as a logical hub for adding cash credit.
As a customer I don't really understand this concept. Why do I bring my barcode to one of the stores (CVS, etc.) to reload my Amazon Balance...?
Gift cards might be closer, but this has less waste.
As others have pointed out, this is basically buying a gift card and applying it to your account in one step instead of two.
Dunno if this varies by area.
What's the value to these stores in doing this? I feel like I'm missing something obvious here.
The value to them is they get a cut, of course.
https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=14023293
The few that do exist seem to be in WalMart locations. WalMart doesn't want the competition, so those Coinstar machines had the Amazon gift card options disabled.
Is there any way to go back to cash? It references the transcations as being non-refundable. Does that mean it's more of a "purchase" of Amazon.com fun bucks (i.e. scrip) rather the depositing a balance?
Amazon skips the credit card fees. The businesses working with them probably don't have to pay Amazon the money for a few weeks, meaning they get to carry an interest-generating balance in the meantime.
If you don't spend all of the money you put on your account, then Amazon gets to hold that cash until you do, generating interest on the money held.
All the while, the customers who need this service get something they couldn't before- online shopping without a credit card, including the better selection and price competition that online shopping offers. (Yes, it's sometimes cheaper offline, not not always).
reply