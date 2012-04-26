Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Amazon Cash (amazon.com)
72 points by prostoalex 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 61 comments | favorite





It's a clever business move for all involved.

Amazon skips the credit card fees. The businesses working with them probably don't have to pay Amazon the money for a few weeks, meaning they get to carry an interest-generating balance in the meantime.

If you don't spend all of the money you put on your account, then Amazon gets to hold that cash until you do, generating interest on the money held.

All the while, the customers who need this service get something they couldn't before- online shopping without a credit card, including the better selection and price competition that online shopping offers. (Yes, it's sometimes cheaper offline, not not always).

reply


Yep, such an interesting 'innovation' in fintech.... I wonder who will come from the woodwork to oppose this?

Curious though; can you ELI5 who actually pays the interest?

---

I met a banker the other day and I asked him simply "how does one actually found a bank" his reply;

"Oh it's really simple, have $30,000,000 and you can create your own bank!"

Simple!

reply


> can you ELI5 who actually pays the interest?

The bank that Amazon holds its money in.

> Simple!

Well, it is simple, it's a very straightforward method. Simple doesn't mean easy.

reply


How long until Amazon Cash is accepted for illegal transactions?

reply


This is another round of the "Amazon vs Walmart" war. People without banks or credit cards currently shop at Walmart. Now it is much easier for them to shop at Amazon.

reply


"Much easier than before" or "much easier than at Walmart"? I buy the former, but I doubt that many of the cash-only customers shopping at Walmart live in locations or lead lifestyles conducive to receiving regular package deliveries easily. I'm skeptical that payment logistics are their biggest barrier to Amazon shopping.

I suspect many of us on HN have a distorted view of how hassle-free online shopping is because we live in buildings or neighborhoods where packages can be left without signature with a high probability of making it to us and many of us have the luxury of working from home on the odd day when we need to sign for an expected delivery.

reply


Absolutely. Much easier to shop at Amazon than before. They still have a long way to go to compete with Walmart in this area. Just pointing out the target audience for this change.

reply


> I suspect many of us on HN have a distorted view of how hassle-free online shopping is because we live in buildings or neighborhoods where packages can be left without signature

That's what Amazon Locker is for. Not sure how widespread this is though.

I view this less as Amazon competing directly with Walmart than a Safeway or CVS using Amazon to provide more value to its current customer base.

reply


> That's what Amazon Locker is for.

Not sure if it's 100% accurate, but as an example, there doesn't seem to be a single Amazon locker location in the entire state of Mississippi according to Google Maps.

reply


Unbanked use prepaid visa cards to purchase things online. This just gets rid of the "tax" incurred when buying prepaid visa cards. Stat that would be interesting to see is smart phone penetration into this group of people.

Also unbanked can purchase amazon gift cards with cash.

reply


I don't know about the US but here in the U.K. prepaid credit cards have all but disappeared.

reply


They are growing really fast in the USA, mostly because the banking system here takes advantage of people much more than the banking system in the UK. Prepaid cards give people control over their financial lives, they are expensive but cheaper than overdraft fees and expensive credit lines. Growth is coming from younger demographics, so I'd say likely to keep coming: http://www.businessinsider.com/the-rise-of-reloadable-prepai...

reply


There is a current growth due to fintech startups like monzo, who are using prepaid cards to test the market

reply


11) What if I do not have a smartphone and want to use Amazon Cash?

It is not necessary to have a smartphone to use Amazon Cash. You can use our Print-at-Home option by visiting www.amazon.com/cash on a desktop browser and selecting “Get your barcode”. After logging into your account, you will be given an option to print out your Amazon Cash barcode which can be brought into the store for scanning.

Nice. This solves the internet at the library / school problem for a whole group of people. Still a lot of folks with the cheap LG phones for prepaid service. If they expanded to allow bill paying it would be an interesting challenge to Walmart.

[edit: also allows the "send me your code and I'll get you some money" like many use Paypal for like parents sending money to college students]

reply


This seems inconvenient. You need to load cash into account before being able to spend it. How many online stores in card-deficient countries operate is that first you make the purchase, then you pay for it at some physical location (ATM, grocery store chains, etc.). Having to preload cash first allows for a situation where the price of items in your cart unexpectedly rises and you don't have enough money in the account and you have to go fill it up again.

reply


Isn't this just same old gift card model but now with ability to manage balance online? Also riding the float is nothing new. There is no "interest" anymore. Opportunity cost, sure. This is a rational iteration on the status quo and looks to be step in right direction for consumer.

reply


I wonder if this is meant to compete with Wal-Mart's "Pay with cash" where you order online and can go to a physical store to pay with cash and they ship it to you? https://www.walmart.com/cp/Pay-with-Cash/1094025 https://techcrunch.com/2012/04/26/walmart-adds-pay-with-cash...

reply


Meanwhile it's still impossible to pay for audbile from/though amazon...

reply


I think the idea here is for amazon to allow customers to add cash balances to their amazon account without amazon incurring the 2.9% credit card transaction fee.

reply


I think it's more about getting to the segment of customers who do not have credit cards. There's no way amazon is paying the same fee as anyone else in the world for credit card fees, they're the single biggest e-commerce site and have almost certainly negotiated some substantial deals.

reply


> There's no way amazon is paying the same fee as anyone else in the world for credit card fees

I'm not so sure. Is there any actual evidence of large retailers negotiating down interchange fees? Even Walmart resorted to legislative pressure to regulate fees.

The power of network effects is strong. Retailers are reluctant to drop support for consumer-preferred payment methods and lose that business. That gives card networks a lot of negotiating power even with large merchants.

reply


Tbh I don't know. But you'd never see that evidence anyway at it'd be behind a very meaty confidentiality contract.

reply


For countries that are cash heavy, it's a common way to pay for online services. Some examples:

Brasil Boletos: this is interesting as there are registered and unregistered versions of Boletos. With unregistered customers can pay any amount of money to it.

Taiwan has a similar system. You take vouchers to various stores (like 7-11 or the post office), pay cash, then it'll make its way to the online company.

[0] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Boleto

reply


I'm pretty sure this is behind the Chick-fil-a app's in-app cash as well.

I find value in it because I use the app a lot (there's one next to my office) and because they give you a free sandwich every 10-12 purchases. I'm guessing that free sandwich budget comes from the savings of transaction fees.

reply


I think it's to serve the very large and very real market of people without credit cards. I guarantee they're not paying 2.9% credit card transactions; At their bulk they've got incredible deals with every card provider. I'm also sure they're giving a percent or more to the store accepting cash for them - Similar to gift card buying models.

7% of the US, a first world nation with amazing credit services, is unbanked[1]. From that same source, nearly 20% is underbanked - As in, they still go to Check-cashing places and get cash directly, rather than getting direct-deposit.

[1]http://fortune.com/2016/09/08/unbanked-americans-fdic/

reply


If this is implemented as an in-store pickup location with a little terminal that allows you to buy items with cash anonymously, I'd love the concept.

reply


This puts the risk on Amazon, so I'd be curious to see if this would be worth the no-shows. Then again their Lockers already auto-return after a few days, but I think that having "already paid" is likely a commitment device.

I am surprised that they didn't use Amazon Locker as a logical hub for adding cash credit.

reply


Seriously, just leave some cash in a locker

reply


Duplicate, original thread is here: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=14023293

reply


> Choose to receive your barcode via text message or print-at-home. Bring this barcode into any participating store and show it to the cashier to add money to your Amazon Balance.

As a customer I don't really understand this concept. Why do I bring my barcode to one of the stores (CVS, etc.) to reload my Amazon Balance...?

reply


So you can add cash to your amazon account instead of using a credit card or bank account. Some people don't have credit cards or banks accounts.

reply


The use case is that you have cash (literally folding money) in your hand and the store is the place to turn that physical cash into electronic credit in your Amazon Balance.

reply


Maybe I'm being obtuse, but why would anyone want to do that? Could you not use a credit card, debit card, or gift card?

reply


Growing up poor meant that we never saw credit cards. That meant that we had to be very creative when it came to pay online. Something like Amazon Cash would have been amazing to have!

reply


A fair number of folks still pay bills with money orders since they don't have credit cards, checks, or debit cards and can just pay cash for the money order.

Gift cards might be closer, but this has less waste.

reply


28% of Americans don't have a credit card. 7% don't have a bank account. Those numbers are massively higher in countries that are more cash reliant like India. In 2014 20% of the world was "unbanked", a good search term if you want to do more research.

reply


Won't they miss out on all the perks of credit cards (i.e. Discover cash back rebates, airline/hotel miles, etc )

reply


These people may not have the credit for credit cards or a bank account with a debit card (again, bad credit or maybe even just distrust of the banking system).

As others have pointed out, this is basically buying a gift card and applying it to your account in one step instead of two.

reply


Maybe one has had a bankruptcy in the last seven years. Or is a 13-year-old. Or doesn't have an SSN.

reply


What if you don't have any of those things?

reply


I get that part but my local grocery store sells Amazon gift cards in $10 to $50 denominations. You can buy these with cash just fine and there is no fee that the store charges and there is no tax. A $25 card costs $25 cash.

Dunno if this varies by area.

reply


The typical view of Amazon is that they're putting B&M businesses out of it.

What's the value to these stores in doing this? I feel like I'm missing something obvious here.

reply


Getting people to physically visit their B&M store, for whatever reason, is hugely valuable.

reply


yep. foot traffic. go to CVS to do this amazon thing and pick up some candy or something while you are there.

reply


I do wonder if Amazon Pay is a next step for these folks. I cannot believe Amazon will not have an answer Google and Apple.

reply


It looks like the retailer is essentially selling a gift card that gets automatically credited to the purchaser's Amazon account via the barcode they present. I suspect the retailer is getting a small cut of the sale just like they do with normal gift cards. Some of those giant gift card stands rent space from stores and I suspect Amazon has a similar arrangement for this.

reply


Well amazon isn't really competing with kum & go (a gas station) or grocery stores (yet). CVS, I would also say not a big competition--you primarily go there when you need a couple of items quickly.

The value to them is they get a cut, of course.

reply


they can't help themselves? short term gain, long term consequences

reply


Why wouldnt you just buy a gift card with cash at these stores?

reply


Bar codes are probably cheaper for Amazon, as they don't have to make a card, transport it, store it and sell it.

reply


Retailers like Amazon sell those cards wholesale at less than the face value. There's some overhead too but I would wager that's covered by a gift card distributor in consideration for markup.

reply


There's a ton of fraud with Amazon Gift Cards too. On sites like Paxful you can buy a $500 card for $250. Then people use the cards to buy other digital gift cards or items. It seems hard to stop.

reply


Yeah, I don't get it either. Maybe if you want a smaller denominatioin? I think gift cards start at $25.

reply


Usually you can load whatever amount you want on a gift card. They don't come pre-loaded with anything I thought and you pay for what you want at the cashier.

reply


Posted just earlier:

https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=14023293

reply


You can also do this with Coinstar machines, which offer conversion of arbitrary amounts of cash (coinage or bills) to multiple kinds of gift cards, including Amazon, for no fee.

reply


Maybe it's just my area, but I've found fewer Coinstar machines around as of late (vs grocery stores, etc that have begun to run their own machines instead and cut out Coinstar as the middleman).

The few that do exist seem to be in WalMart locations. WalMart doesn't want the competition, so those Coinstar machines had the Amazon gift card options disabled.

reply


Any idea what the incentive is for the stores to be a part of this? Explicit cut of the total dollar amount, marketing to appear "hip" by partnering with Amazon, or betting on the extra foot traffic driving immediate sales?

Is there any way to go back to cash? It references the transcations as being non-refundable. Does that mean it's more of a "purchase" of Amazon.com fun bucks (i.e. scrip) rather the depositing a balance?

reply


Hmm, I doubt this can compete with Bitcoin, the incumbent online currency.

reply


Amazon is not making a currency. Did you even click the link or read anything?

reply


I don't think this is supposed to. It's more like when stores started to offer credit cards themselves because it was more profitable. This is the same idea, different execution.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: