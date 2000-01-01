Its not just that one wants a "computer technology worker", but one wants an individual who can communicate, work hard when needed, take on responsibility, easily read and comprehend instructions and so on.
These are weakly correlated with degrees or how technical a field of study is. An art history undergrad could easily display more of these qualities than a PhD studying the physics of plasma.
> computer programmers are no longer presumed to be eligible for H-1B visas.
This is narrowly true based on what the linked document says. But the intent of document seems to be to rescind old guidance that would consider people with associate's degrees, or in some cases, no degrees, experts. That made sense in the 90s when CS was a newer field of study. It doesn't make sense now.
In practice, this is the government dotting an i and crossing a t - they're re-opening this particular service centre and ensuring that it complies with the practices already in place at other service centres.
> Lawsuits possible: Releasing this policy change at the start of the application filing window is going to rankle companies who used 17-year-old policy guidance to apply for this year's visas. Some companies may challenge the guidance on the grounds that USCIS didn't provide sufficient notice of the change.
Yeah, right. I doubt the big H1B filers thought they could magically sneak someone without credentials through as a result of this. Having done TN and H1B myself, it was always clear that the government had the last word in adjudicating whether you met the standards, especially for the more ambiguous NAFTA occupations like "Computer systems analyst".
This is absurd and incorrect. The USCIS memorandum is rescinding a document dated December 2000 because it doesn't want the Nebraska Service Center (NSC) to use the old guidelines for issuing H-1B visas for computer related positions. The NSC started adjudicating H-1B applications last year after a hiatus of around 10 years.
the fact that a person may be employed as a computer programmer and may use
information technology skills and knowledge to help an enterprise achieve its
goals in the course of his or her job is not sufficient to establish the position
as a specialty occupation.
[1]: https://www.uscis.gov/sites/default/files/files/nativedocume...
[2]: page 4, last paragraph.
