Ask HN: Who wants to be hired? (April 2017)
Share your information if you are looking for work. Please use this format:

  Location:
  Remote:
  Willing to relocate:
  Technologies:
  Résumé/CV:
  Email:
Readers: please only email these addresses to discuss work opportunities.





  Location:            Sydney, Aus
  Remote:              Yes
  Willing to relocate: Yes
  Technologies:        Erlang, Elixir, Python, 
                       Tensorflow, HTML/CSS, Git
  Résumé/CV:           http://jediluke.tech/
  Email:               luke.j.taylor87@gmail.com

Coimbatore, India | Remote | Willing to relocate

Tech: Mongo, React, Node, D3, Nginx, WordPress, Bootstrap, Photoshop, Sketch, Principle

Resume: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1Zey1sgC-CrKb8ZEsxTuKAZwD...

Email: vijay@dffrnt.com

Designer of Branding & Identity for io.js (now Node.js) selected out of 250+ competing entries, later featured as "Project of the Day" on Behance: http://behance.net/gallery/23269525/IOJS-logo-concept. Also did social media graphics — icons, avatars and banners — for them: http://twitter.com/official_iojs

Experienced (5 years) full-stack web developer on the MORN (Mongo-React-Node/Nginx) stack.

Also on offer: Open source contribution to JavaScript projects, Data visualization (D3.js), UX consultation, Wordpress theme and plugin development services, SSL migration, Nginx optimization, Web scraping and task automation (Nightmare.js)

Portfolio: https://www.dffrnt.com

Wrong thread,this is for people looking to be hired,not job postings.

Location: Cologne, Germany

Remote: Yes, strongly preferred

Willing to relocate: No

Technologies: Embedded C++, Embedded C, Python, Electronics (design, layout, prototyping, testing), 3D printing, electromechanical and robotic design and prototyping

Résumé/CV: Email if needed

Email: kliment at 0xfb.com (yes, with a zero)

IRC: Kliment on the freenode network

I do custom electronics, robotics, and embedded software development - I specialize in quickly turning ideas into prototypes. I've built custom automation equipment for chemistry labs, sensors that are in use in household/utility applications, control circuitry for construction equipment, 3d printing electronics, data acquisition equipment. No project too small. Few projects too large. Deep discounts for open source hardware work.

I would also be happy to come over (anywhere in Europe) and teach any of the above skills to a small group of interested people. I've taught courses in electronic assembly (SMD), 3d printing (building/using printers, iterative 3d model design using programming) and robot design and construction. I've taught courses at several universities, hackspaces, and conferences.

Location: Boston, MA Remote: Not likely Willing to relocate: No, Boston is awesome Tech: Python, C#, Java, Javascript, Ember, Flask, Android, NancyFX... etc (see resume site) Resume: https://gfly.io/resume Email: "@".join(["gregflynn42", "gmail.com"])

Email me if you have something new and interesting :)

Location: Quebec, Canada

Remote: Yes

Willing to relocate: No

Page: http://robertomartinez.info

Preference: Front-End Engineer, UX Engineer

Technologies/Skills:

* Javascript, Angular, React, Knockout, Vue, jQuery, D3.js, Highcharts, ES6.

* Gulp, Karma, Jasmine, Protractor

* AWS, CircleCI, Surge, DigitalOcean

* CSS3, Sass, Less, UX.

* Php, CodeIgniter.

* Ruby, Rails.

* MySQL, MongoDB.

* Agency, startup & consultancy experience.

* JIRA, Agile.

* English, French, Spanish.

Résumé/CV: https://www.dropbox.com/s/2ydqg8u5kfrvyot/Public%20CV%20Robe...

Email: romama [at] gmail.com

    Location: India
    Remote: Yes
    Willing to relocate: Yes
    Technologies: Java, Android, Ruby (Rails and Sinatra), React, C++, Python, Javascript (Node.js, AngularJS), CSS
    Email: harshvd95@gmail.com
    Résumé/CV: https://drive.google.com/file/d/0BxKnnfKOek1Id0w2Z1BpeDNCWlU/view?usp=sharing

