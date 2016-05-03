Ask HN: Who wants to be hired? (April 2017)

Location:
Remote:
Willing to relocate:
Technologies:
Résumé/CV:
Email:
Location: Sydney, Aus
Remote: Yes
Willing to relocate: Yes
Technologies: Erlang, Elixir, Python,
Tensorflow, HTML/CSS, Git
Résumé/CV: http://jediluke.tech/
Email: luke.j.taylor87@gmail.com
Tech: Mongo, React, Node, D3, Nginx, WordPress, Bootstrap, Photoshop, Sketch, Principle
Resume: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1Zey1sgC-CrKb8ZEsxTuKAZwD...
Email: vijay@dffrnt.com
Designer of Branding & Identity for io.js (now Node.js) selected out of 250+ competing entries, later featured as "Project of the Day" on Behance: http://behance.net/gallery/23269525/IOJS-logo-concept. Also did social media graphics — icons, avatars and banners — for them: http://twitter.com/official_iojs
Experienced (5 years) full-stack web developer on the MORN (Mongo-React-Node/Nginx) stack.
Also on offer: Open source contribution to JavaScript projects, Data visualization (D3.js), UX consultation, Wordpress theme and plugin development services, SSL migration, Nginx optimization, Web scraping and task automation (Nightmare.js)
Portfolio: https://www.dffrnt.com
We're a distributed company with employees in >50 countries. Help us influence search and recommendations for the 27% of the Web that runs on WordPress.
We're looking to take our search infrastructure up a few notches. A bit on what we're working on:
- We have some good distributed systems deployed that we are constantly improving: https://data.blog/2016/05/03/state-of-wordpress-com-elastics...
- Various versions of search, related posts, and recommendations have been launched over the years, but we've only recently had good enough tracking to easily test algorithm changes at our scale. Lot's of new data available for improving search relevancy.
- Billion plus unique users of our search systems each month, searching in every language that humans use.
- Search is not just about the algorithm. We're working to build great user interfaces and product integrations that engage users.
No walls around the garden. Make the Open Web a smarter place.
http://automattic.com/work-with-us/search-wrangler/
Our hiring process can take a bit of time. Read about it here: https://www.google.com/search?q=automattic+hiring+process#q=...
Remote: Yes, strongly preferred
Willing to relocate: No
Technologies: Embedded C++, Embedded C, Python, Electronics (design, layout, prototyping, testing), 3D printing, electromechanical and robotic design and prototyping
Résumé/CV: Email if needed
Email: kliment at 0xfb.com (yes, with a zero)
IRC: Kliment on the freenode network
I do custom electronics, robotics, and embedded software development - I specialize in quickly turning ideas into prototypes. I've built custom automation equipment for chemistry labs, sensors that are in use in household/utility applications, control circuitry for construction equipment, 3d printing electronics, data acquisition equipment. No project too small. Few projects too large. Deep discounts for open source hardware work.
I would also be happy to come over (anywhere in Europe) and teach any of the above skills to a small group of interested people. I've taught courses in electronic assembly (SMD), 3d printing (building/using printers, iterative 3d model design using programming) and robot design and construction. I've taught courses at several universities, hackspaces, and conferences.
Email me if you have something new and interesting :)
Remote: Yes
Page: http://robertomartinez.info
Preference: Front-End Engineer, UX Engineer
Technologies/Skills:
* Javascript, Angular, React, Knockout, Vue, jQuery, D3.js, Highcharts, ES6.
* Gulp, Karma, Jasmine, Protractor
* AWS, CircleCI, Surge, DigitalOcean
* CSS3, Sass, Less, UX.
* Php, CodeIgniter.
* Ruby, Rails.
* MySQL, MongoDB.
* Agency, startup & consultancy experience.
* JIRA, Agile.
* English, French, Spanish.
Résumé/CV: https://www.dropbox.com/s/2ydqg8u5kfrvyot/Public%20CV%20Robe...
Email: romama [at] gmail.com
Location: India
Remote: Yes
Willing to relocate: Yes
Technologies: Java, Android, Ruby (Rails and Sinatra), React, C++, Python, Javascript (Node.js, AngularJS), CSS
Email: harshvd95@gmail.com
Résumé/CV: https://drive.google.com/file/d/0BxKnnfKOek1Id0w2Z1BpeDNCWlU/view?usp=sharing
