Ask HN: Freelancer? Seeking freelancer? (April 2017)

I do custom electronics, robotics, and embedded software development - I specialize in quickly turning ideas into prototypes. I've built custom automation equipment for chemistry labs, sensors that are in use in household/utility applications, control circuitry for construction equipment, 3d printing electronics, data acquisition equipment. No project too small. Few projects too large. Deep discounts for open source hardware work.
I would also be happy to come over (anywhere in Europe) and teach any of the above skills to a small group of interested people. I've taught courses in electronic assembly (SMD), 3d printing (building/using printers, iterative 3d model design using programming) and robot design and construction. I've taught courses at several universities, hackspaces, and conferences.
Contact me on Freenode IRC (nick Kliment) or by email at kliment@0xfb.com
I'm a Full Stack Developer. Comfortable with all aspects of web development, front-end, back-end and DevOps.
My chosen stack/technologies:
● Laravel, PHP, MySQL, Nginx, Ubuntu, Memcached, Redis, Twitter API, Pusher API, socket.io
● JavaScript, jQuery, React, Vue.js, Gulp.js, Git, AWS, S3, CloudFront
● HTML5, CSS3, Sass, Bootstrap
My portfolio can be found here - http://chrisloftus.co
My GitHub has a small React Native (iOS) quiz app and a task management app that I'm building with Vue.js and Vuex. https://github.com/chrisloftus
Blog: https://chrisloftus.github.io
Contact: chrisloft a.t. gmail to talk about your project.
Keywords: Spark Streaming, Cassandra data modeling, Spark GraphFrames.
Well-versed in digging through data to find key insights and curating a compelling story from complex analyses, passionate about delving into data from different systems, at different timescales, and in complex formats to uncover hidden relationships.
Machine Learning with Spark: Linear / Logistic Regression, Decision Trees, NaiveBayes, Alternating Least Squares (Recommender Systems), TF-IDF, Frequent Pattern Mining
Big Data / Core Skill: Apache Spark
Big Data / Core Skill: Apache Cassandra (Data Modeling)
Big Data / Core Skill: Graph Modeling / Algorithms / Queries (with Spark GraphFrames and Neo4J)
Big Data / Other: Apache Kafka (incl. KafkaConnect), ElasticSearch, RedShift
Programming Languages: Scala, Cypher (Neo4J's query language)
Secondary Skills: Git, Docker, AWS, Avro, Parquet, Zookeeper, HDFS, Yarn, Akka, Mesos, Linux.
Keen interest in experimenting with open-source Big Data technologies.
E-mail address in the profile.
SEEKING WORK
Location: India
Remote: Yes
Willing to relocate: Yes
Technologies: Java, Android, Ruby (Rails and Sinatra), React, C++, Python, Javascript (Node.js, AngularJS), CSS
Email: harshvd95@gmail.com
Résumé/CV: https://drive.google.com/file/d/0BxKnnfKOek1Id0w2Z1BpeDNCWlU/view?usp=sharing
Drop me an email and we can discuss. :)
