|Ask HN: Commuting from Leicester/Birmingham to London?
|Hi HN,
Does anyone have any experience living/commuting from Leicester or Birmingham to London?
My gut feeling is London has greater opportunity in terms of tech jobs, financial services, etc. but due to family circumstances, I'll likely be outside of London.
Just wanted to see if the commute is doable or if anyone knows of any companies within Leicester/Birmingham that might be worth checking out.
