Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Ask HN: What are your pain points with Visual Studio Team Services?
3 points
by
scottndecker
16 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
3 comments
|
favorite
What are the things that take too long to do in Visual Studio Team Services or you can't do at all?
debacle
10 minutes ago
It's too integrated. Every tool in the suite isn't as good as the best tool for that purpose outside of the suite. I'd go even further and say that most functions of the suite aren't even the top 3 for best tool.
reply
JBReefer
13 minutes ago
Honestly, that it's not Github/BitBucket/etc. It looks pretty cool, but there's a great ecosystem out there already that I'd rather use for CI/Build/SCM.
reply
romanovcode
15 minutes ago
No public repos.
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply