Ask HN: What are your pain points with Visual Studio Team Services?
3 points by scottndecker 16 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 3 comments | favorite
What are the things that take too long to do in Visual Studio Team Services or you can't do at all?





It's too integrated. Every tool in the suite isn't as good as the best tool for that purpose outside of the suite. I'd go even further and say that most functions of the suite aren't even the top 3 for best tool.

Honestly, that it's not Github/BitBucket/etc. It looks pretty cool, but there's a great ecosystem out there already that I'd rather use for CI/Build/SCM.

No public repos.

