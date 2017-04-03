Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Report: Android overtakes Windows as the internet’s most used operating system (techcrunch.com)
131 points by rbanffy 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 59 comments | favorite





I guess this means we can officially stop hating on Microsoft for having such a lax attitude towards security, considering their last OS to suffer from that attitude was released 16 years ago, and it accounts for less than 3% of present day traffic according to statcounter.com

Meanwhile according to the same stats, Android sits around 37.9%, and I have to wonder just how many of those devices are still impacted by for example the 2015 libstagefight vulnerability. Given Google's guiltless ongoing "throw code over the wall" approach to security and passing the buck on to vendors who almost never ship firmware updates for old handsets, perhaps now is the time for us to begin holding Google to the same standard we applied to Microsoft a decade ago.

Google Security Team, here's your call to stop pontificating on the Project Zero blog and throwing cheap muck at Microsoft. You've got an even bigger and more complicated mess to clean up, you dug the hole yourself, it's going to take you longer, and you should have started on it years ago

The difference being that you can install or upgrade Windows on a system without buying a new laptop or requiring support from the vendor; the vendor doesn't lock down laptops to prevent upgrades and force people to buy a new device instead.

Is that our problem or Google's? You can point fingers at 50 different companies in the ecosystem, or you can collectively point the finger at the root cause. By the topic of this article, they're no longer the underdog when it comes to dictating terms to device vendors, they're the biggest shop in town and there's no reason the vulns-frozen-for-life-of-device model should continue to be adhered to.

The sad part is that these are issues with Android that Linux already solved.

Google uses Linux within Android but instead of allowing the underlying parts to be updated via package management-like functionality, the kernel level stuff is only distributable as images in one "big bang" go.

You could have a bug in a single binary at the kernel level, but instead of a tiny 1Kb diff patch you wait a year for a giant 1.2 GB vendor update that also contains a lot of other changes you have no interest in.

> perhaps now is the time for us to begin holding Google to the same standard we applied to Microsoft a decade ago.

The triggering factor for this was the worms though. No such similar thing exists in the Android space.

Stagefright is trivially weaponizable as an MMS worm, in fact it may already have happened

Sending an MMS is very expensive and many people don't even bother to configure their mobiles to send them because they've never used them.

So... where is it?

There clearly hasn't been any major deployment of this - especially at the scale of Blaster or Conficker.

It's "trivial" perhaps for a single device but every device is different and it'd require its own exploit code, exploit mitigation features cause it to be difficult to actually exploit too - making it quite problematic to deploy in practice.

Are we really so moronic that we need to wait for something to explode before we're ready to acknowledge the fire hazard that caused the explosion in the first place?

If it were so trivial it probably would have already happened. There's tons of cash to be made in SMS and MMS spam.

It's not trivial - there's a lot of devices and exploiting mitigation techniques to deal with, there's not even a reliable PoC that works on real-world devices with ASLR enabled.

These exploit mitigation techniques and differences in builds have basically saved it from becoming the disaster it sounds like at first glance.

I guess to answer your question, yes, yes we are that moronic. Not many people will care unless it's proven rapidly and readily exploitable.


Google doesn't have 1 security team. Project Zero has nothing to do with Android whatsoever. Totally different parts of the business.

I had recently been looking for a laptop to replace my wife's aging machine. She wanted something to hit all her social media stuff, save pictures and videos, basic office, and watch her tv and movie streams.

I had a barely-used lenovo that I had put xubuntu on that I wanted her to try first to gauge her size and performance requirements, but she wasn't ready for linux. I searched around a bit (knowing putting windows 10 back on there was not an ideal experience) and came across RemixOS, a version of android for PC.

That's when it clicked for me. She didn't need a traditional PC. What she really wanted was her phone in a bigger form factor (with usable keyboard). I was able to get all her apps on in a few minutes and she had a workable system with nearly no learning curve. I suspect this will be the case for more people as time goes on. I'm in favor of a competitor to windows, and I now think that is android, not linux.

On one hand, this is a truly incredible accomplishment for Google, and in so little time! On the other, it's sort of amazing this hadn't happened already - so, so many people in the developing world are entirely reliant on mobile, and mostly use low-end Android phones.

I use a Moto G4 and the experience is shockingly good for a device that costs less than a bar tab. It's no wonder that low-end Android's are winning, based on my experience with it. It's not the same caliber of phone as a new iPhone or a Pixel, but the difference is not worth $800.

And all of this is mostly open source, runs on Linux using Java, and can be developed on for free. This seems like a good timeline! (even if the API isn't that great)

Don't forget that the proprietary Google Play Services are required by more and more apps and that Google is doing everything it can to push these services to the largest number of devices by weaving some sort of web of interdependency.

AOSP may be open, but on its own it is a skeleton of a OS.

Most of the magic in Android today is housed in Play Services, one of two things Google can push an update for (the other being the Play store app) without any dialog or concent from the device user.

That's kind of a demon of necessity though. Originally they did things more in the base OS but getting manufacturers to actually push updates was horrible. Now they can do bug, (minor) security and feature updates through a side channel that bypasses the carriers who don't want to update their older phones when people might go buy new ones instead.

There's no technical necessity for it to be closed source, though. That's a business decision.

Thing is though that is proprietary to Google, anyone wanting to use AOSP for their own has to clone the APIs.

This makes a lie of the whole notion that Android is open source. Yes, the skeleton is open, but the guts are proprietary. And the skeleton on its own is useless.

What makes it useless?

Look at the efforts that Amazon continues to invest in Fire, and CyanogenMod (the Company that Went Bankrupt as opposed to the jailbreak mod that still mostly exists) tried to invest in a Play Store/Play Services competitor, and Samsung is trying to invest in its efforts while also trying to be stealthy about it in its current Cold War with Google...

Android (AOSP) forks are numerous, yet competing with Play Store/Play Services seems expensive and onerous. Nontechnical consumers don't see Amazon's Fire as Android, just an Android-like system that runs many Android apps. Nontechnical consumers thought the same about CyanogenMod (the Company)'s efforts. Samsung's Cold War seems so desperate, from the outside, because they are trying to walk that fine line between remaining a consumer Android and yet still distance themselves from Google's control.


I'd say the majority of end users are not particularly knowledgeable about Google Play Services and the Store app to make an informed decision on whether to accept or not an update.

What I'm most excited for based on my time in Liberia, is when these mobile first citizens wring all the juice out of mobile devices and are able to adopts tablets and then computers. The things they'll be able to do since their grew up on these tiny devices will be incredible.

It's not so surprising when you consider that those people in developing worlds visit way fewer pages than someone on a broadband connection on a computer would - in part because it's still a smartphone with a small screen (especially the low-budget ones), it's slow, but mainly because data is expensive.

Agree entirely! However, Google still has a lot of work to do to put some sort of order in the lower end of Android devices like reducing fragmentation, offering a more unified experience for users and making sure that new devices are not shipped with obsolete hardware and software. Android One, for example, is a great initiative that desperately needs to go global.

When I was younger there IBM, Apple, Be, and Microsoft were all working on these amazing new operating systems. Now the #1, #3, #4 most popular operating systems are all some variation on Unix. What happened? Why did no one except Microsoft come up with a new operating system worthy of mass adoption?

Well, Microsoft put OS/2 and BeOS out of business, and nearly did the same for Apple. While this was happening, FreeBSD and Linux emerged as excellent Unix variants, so when Apple and Google went to look for their own OSs to deploy, they leveraged what was already available.

If you're looking for alternatives, there is stuff being developed. Google's Fuscia is intriguing, and there are other non-Unix kernels from other organizations in the pipeline. IMHO, the difference this time around is that the web is the new compatibility target. If you design a new OS today and manage to get a full working web browser with javascript and Web Assembly, you'll be in good shape.

Lets not forget that Google bought Android, it didn't start as a in-house project. Rubin and crew had picked Linux as their base, and Java as their main dev environment, before being bought by Google.

Two classic mistakes with 20:20 hindsight. Linux makes updates more complicated because of it's monokernel and Java well.....Oracle....

There wouldn't be any problem with Oracle if they didn't try to scam Sun.

There are lots of companies selling JVMs, many of them with extensions, and none of them got sued.

Why? Because they play by the rules, instead of trying to be different.

And at least on those platforms I can make use of proper Java 7 and 8 features, not the cherry picked ones on Android.


reply


A lot of Windows NT was based on work Dave Cutler had done on VMS and RSX-11, so while I'm sure most of the code was new, the ideas are of a similar vintage to Unix.

Frankly it seems like nothing really new has come out of computing in decades. Basically all the container hoopla happening right now were in use on mainframes before Torvalds released the first Linux source code.

From what I understand, Dave Cutler would probably strongly disagree with that statement!

Because the ideas on which Unix is based are sound.

Say that to the systemd devs...

Because of the application barrier. It's a chicken and egg problem, nobody wants to use an OS without applications and not many want to develop for an OS that nobody uses. To get it started, a lot of resources and power (e.g. quasi-monopoly or tons of money) is needed, or you need to have some binary compatibility with another OS. The latter is difficult due patents and copyright, and because it will likely make applications slower than on other platforms.

Apple was able to do it, because they sell hardware, not software, but the transition from Classic OS to OSX was hard and rocky even for them and could have failed.

It's a pity, because neither Unix/Linux clones nor Windows are really good and technically sound desktop operating systems from a modern perspective, and it would be possible to develop something way better. As for mobile, I don't know, it's a different thing.

As the mobile computing ecosystem matures it's becoming clear that it will mirror the PC dominated computing ecosystem. You have the major player (Microsoft/Windows in PC, Google/Android in mobile) occupying about 85% to 90% of total market share [0] while Apple/Mac/iOS will do well in the high end market and control about 10% to 15% share. iOS today controls about 20% to 25% of global market share but Android growth rates far outpace iPhone growth as Apple's first mover advantage continues to be diluted with time and smartphone commodification.

There must be some fundamental dynamic at play which favors the 85%/15% market share duopoly.

[0] https://www.netmarketshare.com/operating-system-market-share...

We are much further, already. iOS today only controls 10-15% of global market share.

reply


This sort of matches Duverger's Law[0], which holds that given a particular set of constraints that sound a lot like the smart phone market, you will always end up with 2 players/political parties.

reply


I always hoped for a more 30%/30%/30%/10% distribution, with two big proprietary players, one FOSS one and a bunch of other more experimental or niche systems. Guess that hasn't happened so far. The only place in technology where I remember three big and roughly equally powerful players was the console market, but only for a while.

Would be interesting to find out details about these dynamics.

Developers seem to be willing to support two competitive platforms, but when there are three or more, they throw up their hands and support just the top one, or maybe the top two.

Source: my own intuition.

It depends on there being strong cross-platform development tools or not.

Back in the early days of the micro-computer, many games used a virtual machine of sorts. The game logic was implemented in VM bytecode and then the VM engine was the only thing that needed porting between systems.

This was to a greater or lesser degree aided by the limited hardware of the time, and that said computers were single task more often than not.

This intrigues me, as it clashes with everything I know about how classic game software was designed. Around what decade are we talking about? Can you name one or two examples of games that were designed like this?


They're willing to if they can bundle it in something large enough to be—and otherwise more resource hungry than—a (sane) minimal graphical OS. Electron, say.

Effectively using web tech as a VM, dear deity...

You can think of it like that, but really it's closer to a simple abstraction layer.


So I guess that means we will start to see a <1% libre alternative pop up? FirefoxOS tried. Ubuntu tried. Definitely interested to see who will occupy this slot in the distribution.

The hard part this time is all the closed source drivers. How did Linux solve that back in the 90s?

> The hard part this time is all the closed source drivers. How did Linux solve that back in the 90s?

It never did perfectly. It's about the same as it is on Android currently. All the basic stuff works but you need proprietary firmware for a few things like WiFi and cell radio. Some even have cell radio working.

Replicant has done a good job doing this on Android devices, see http://redmine.replicant.us/projects/replicant/wiki/Replican... looks like they even have cell working on some Samsung devices.

If mostly-open is good enough though, flashing a stock AOSP build or LineageOS without GApps will get you there, you can install software from sources like F-Droid too.

It didn't...

I've got to think this is the rise of internet/consumer purchasing power in Asia. When I look at the analytics at the company I work for, Android accounts for 9% of total users visiting the site. We are a US-based web company with a predominantly English-speaking user base. Windows still rules, followed by Mac and iOS (interestingly iOS is catching up with Mac and is nearly even).

At a high level, Android seems to have more than doubled on our site in the past two years, which seems to be a reflection more of our overall site growth. Windows is still enormous.

All snap-shotty anecdotal stuff. If you're a global enterprise beyond US/UK/Australia, I'd think your numbers would be fascinating to look at.

Does that mean google can't bundle a web browser with the operating system now?

> Report: Linux overtakes Windows NT as the internet's most used operating system kernel.

Might be more of an interesting headline written this way.

GNU/Linux dominating Windows as a "most used" consumer OS has been a long-term push for the entire community. I would see this as achieving it, albeit in a form different than some would expect.

Well, Android is hardly GNU/Linux, is it? Especially the GNU part is completely absent there.

The drive isn't / wasn't so much the "GNU" portion dominating as much as it was just for the Linux kernel itself.

The point of the "Linux on the desktop" meme was that everybody would start using free, preferently GPL'd software for everything. Android is far away from that.

> The point of the "Linux on the desktop" meme was that everybody would start using free, preferently GPL'd software for everything. Android is far away from that.

I guess it depends how you look at it :) I would see it as "not using Windows" but your statement seems to be "not using any closed-source software".

It's an effort with variable goals and there are different opinions what is meant. If you ask rms he'd agree with you. :)

Yes, but without the associated userland it's a moot point. Just like nobody that simply wants to get from one place to another overly cares about their brand of socks.

Meanwhile Internet Explorer 11 refuses to die having a share above 3%...

Monopoly no more...

