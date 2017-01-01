reply
As a Generation X-er I remember that as a betrayal, when a few years later the 60+ Sumner Redstone decided that we couldn't watch music videos anymore, MTV stopped showing music videos and became yet another whistlestop in a vast wasteland of reality television.
I've noticed it's the same kind of show (mostly): someone lives in a harsh environment or otherwise away from civilization.
I think they're...living vicariously through it? They love the outdoors, hunting and fishing, etc. They are a bit too old and tired day-to-day to go and do the things they always have loved, but they get something out of watching others brave the elements.
