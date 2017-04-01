reply
That's already been tried -- unfortunately, it just moves the problem to the new place. Housing costs rise sharply following wherever you move the company. It's the same exact problem, moved to a new place and hurting new groups of people.
(See Portland, Seattle, Denver for examples)
The first solution that comes to mind is to legislate that certain pieces of property must be the legal primary residence of the owner.
Secondly, the Bay Area housing shortage is a phenomenon of hundreds of companies being located in the same area. No one company, even Google, could have that same impact on another metro area. You're only going to stand a chance of recreating the SFBA housing shortage (and it's a small chance) if the whole Bay Area market moves wholesale to a single new place.
SJ is over 3x the surface area of SF but has barely 20% more residents in that area. Imagine if they just doubled density --you'd allow for the absorption of an extra million residents.
I am not sure I understand this solution. Are you saying that San Francisco's housing problems are not caused by demand that far outstrips supply? This proposal would just mean that prices stay high, but more people buy instead of rent.
Remote on-shore side-steps a lot of these differences, plus time zone is not as much of an issue. If the team speaks the same language well and shares basic norms, as well as has shared company culture understanding, management becomes less of an issue (less management and more autonomy is better in my experience).
however, this belies the point that led to many citizens relocating to these areas to begin with: the quality of life is better and the people aren't as closed-minded.
i am from the US South and grew up with extreme racism and intolerance.
there are still people in this country that think it would be OK to lynch me. that doesn't happen in the city where i live in California.
reply