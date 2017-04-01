Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Tech’s Wealthy Enclaves Hurt the Country–and Tech Itself (wired.com)
32 points by jgrahamc 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 14 comments | favorite





This doesn't mention a huge side effect of having so much of tech clustered in 3 regions - housing costs. It is so, so much cheaper to live in other places, and at this point the bubble is such that most of my friends aren't aware of the difference in magnitude. Rent on a 1 bed in a cool part of Kansas City is $500 or so (actual rate my friend pays), my rent in Queens is 5 times that. It's such a huge difference that completely changes my long term planning, job choices, etc - it's crazy. SV has it even worse than we do, which is kind of unbelievable. I don't really see how anyone can bootstrap here, whereas it seems deeply doable in a low cost city, which is a critical part of the whole tech narrative.

reply


I'd be so happy if some big entity (Google/Apple/YC) decided one day to relocate a big portion of their existence to a new place. That time when a city is just being born, when new things new restaurants new houses are being built is so special, it would be so different from dealing with the current line of rentiers waiting to pounce on inflated rent prices.

reply


> I'd be so happy if some big entity (Google/Apple/YC) decided one day to relocate a big portion of their existence to a new place.

That's already been tried -- unfortunately, it just moves the problem to the new place. Housing costs rise sharply following wherever you move the company. It's the same exact problem, moved to a new place and hurting new groups of people.

(See Portland, Seattle, Denver for examples)

reply


I would think that once the relocation was public knowledge, well-funded property speculators would beat potential renters to the punch, leading to the same problem all over again.

The first solution that comes to mind is to legislate that certain pieces of property must be the legal primary residence of the owner.

reply


No, it wouldn't, for at least two big reasons. First: SFBA has geographical and political constraints that make housing particularly problematic. Other major US cities, and even college towns like Ann Arbor, don't have those same problems.

Secondly, the Bay Area housing shortage is a phenomenon of hundreds of companies being located in the same area. No one company, even Google, could have that same impact on another metro area. You're only going to stand a chance of recreating the SFBA housing shortage (and it's a small chance) if the whole Bay Area market moves wholesale to a single new place.

reply


The biggest constraint would seem to be political or specifically lack of willingness to update building codes in one of the largest cities by area in ca -SJ. Land is so very underutilized in San Jose. Its development on the surface looks more like an agglomeration of suburbs rather than a city proper. If they allowed for new code to allow density in the city of San Jose alone, it would go a good way to alleviating the housing shortage.

SJ is over 3x the surface area of SF but has barely 20% more residents in that area. Imagine if they just doubled density --you'd allow for the absorption of an extra million residents.


How about legalizing building? SF could easily accommodate far more people.

reply


> The first solution that comes to mind is to legislate that certain pieces of property must be the legal primary residence of the owner.

I am not sure I understand this solution. Are you saying that San Francisco's housing problems are not caused by demand that far outstrips supply? This proposal would just mean that prices stay high, but more people buy instead of rent.

reply


If this accelerates the development and adoption of effective remote-work systems, perhaps it's a (longer-term) win?

reply


It might, unless those systems lead to increased outsourcing, which would hurt the US economy.

reply


That's possible now - you can absolutely have a fully remote developer workforce, but there are real human challenges that make outsourcing to another continent a lot harder. From language to cultural differences, these all erode end quality and add costs. If managed properly, it's possible to be very successful, but if management is lacking, results can be desasterous.

Remote on-shore side-steps a lot of these differences, plus time zone is not as much of an issue. If the team speaks the same language well and shares basic norms, as well as has shared company culture understanding, management becomes less of an issue (less management and more autonomy is better in my experience).

reply


Tangentially related, here's a great article on regional inequality and its increase in recent decades: http://washingtonmonthly.com/magazine/novdec-2015/bloom-and-...

reply


it's certainly true that the tech enclaves lead to the techo chamber of liberalism. (fwiw, i am liberal).

however, this belies the point that led to many citizens relocating to these areas to begin with: the quality of life is better and the people aren't as closed-minded.

i am from the US South and grew up with extreme racism and intolerance.

there are still people in this country that think it would be OK to lynch me. that doesn't happen in the city where i live in California.

reply


It's almost as if certain policies and politics result in increased innovation and employment...

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: