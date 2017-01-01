Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Apple is developing its own graphics chips for the iPhone (theverge.com)
45 points by adamnemecek 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 15 comments | favorite





This really isn't news, it's been known for years. A GPU team is based in Austin (knowing Apple, they likely have multiple).

reply


Current discussion: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=14021299

reply


Apple certainly has the resources to devote themselves to doing this right, if they really want to...

reply


I wonder how likely it is for Apple to support Vulkan on its hardware.

reply


They have already decided to go for their own API, Metal.

reply


Considering they do not allow Vulkan on OSX when there is hardware that supports it about zero.

reply


Possible but given the way mobile hardware works I wouldn't hold your breath.

They won't want devs to miss out on hardware features because the Vulkan abstraction (by its nature, cross platform) is missing a feature.

So it may happen but I'd imagine only after a strong native toolkit exists already

reply


So when is apple going to merge cpu and gpu? Less than 5 years or more.

reply


Merge in what way? They are already on the same die.

For low power mode I would expect them to remain separate.

reply


Conceptually.

reply


But CPUs and GPUs are "conceptually" different: they are designed from the ground up for opposite workload types.

reply


Finally a software company makes a GPU.

reply


Everybody who has programmed in VHDL or Verilog knows that building hardware is very close to writing software actually. It's just a level of abstraction lower, and there is a lot more parallelism, but the concepts are very similar.

reply


Hahahaha, No.

Synthesizing ASICs and FPGA designs from Verilog/VHDL/insertnewhighlevellanguagehere may be close to software, but I guarantee you that creating high end production chips with such strict efficiency constraints guarantees that you need to do heavy simulations, and most importantly, has massive verification (it is 10/7nm after all....) efforts.

reply


Writing HDL is quite similar to software, but the "stack" you deal with is entirely different. It's like saying that writing embedded C is similar to front-end JS (hardware interrupts vs. events, external world vs. DOM, input voltage vs. user input, etc.).

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: