13 Investor update emails that turned our dots into a line (shoelace.com)
I always tell my startups to just send me a short monthly email containing 1) their growth-metric-of-choice 2) their cash/runway remaining, 3) anything fun they want to share (a new hire etc)... Then get back to growing the business! But if you want to go above and beyond, these _actual_ investor updates from the guys at Shoelace.com have been a joy to receive.

