Why Can't We Have HD Audio and SIP on the 4 Major US Carriers?

So, why can't we have HD Audio? We know T-Mobile has SIP servers that play nice with others[1] when they aren't walled off, Sprint supports SIP as that is how RingPlus (which supported G722 HD Audio), Google Voice, Bandwidth.com and others tie in, AT&T offered nearly the same type of interconnection with their WebRTC developer offering they killed a month ago, and Verizon has been showing the SIP URI as of late too[2]. Wouldn't it be possible to get the IPSec cert off a few phones and get access to these PBXes/SBCs, so we can get decent quality audio? As it stands today, carriers are essentially driving away their customers with low quality G711 audio or worse, no one is benefiting from high bitrate, low quality audio. 1 - https://www.reddit.com/r/tmobile/comments/2y4glg/calling_tmobile_subscribers_directly_via_sip/ 2 - https://www.reddit.com/r/verizon/comments/2y7nrd/is_it_possible_to_call_verizon_subscribers_with/