Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Interesting data structures: the BK-tree
(
signal-to-noise.xyz
)
40 points
by
rudi-rau
2 hours ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
2 comments
|
favorite
DroidX86
8 minutes ago
Very nicely written post. Always great to know there are Data Structures for solving most problems efficiently.
reply
socmag
2 minutes ago
Yes interesting stuff. Seems similar in nature to "Vantage Point" trees.
http://stevehanov.ca/blog/index.php?id=130
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply