Hulkamania Or; How I made our office play personalized entrance theme music (dev.to)
9 points by andy_panzer 54 minutes ago





Very cool!

That would annoy the hell out of me personally though.

Further, I hate this sort of startup office mentality, where employees are encouraged to goof around and spend more time in the office. If there is a good reason for some work to be done in an office and not at home, then I want the office to be optimised for me to be able to complete that work as fast as possible and then get the hell out of there to go and live my life.

Very fun. A colleague and I did a similar thing a few years back using ADP and a raspberry pi. We created a dummy account on our ADP account which had a web portal. We reverse engineered the polling calls the portal made. We would run a small server on the raspberry pi that called the most recent people who had entered. When someone entered it was pretty close to instantaneous that it would kick off theme music and a display welcoming them to the office.

https://www.instagram.com/p/oWDJdUwP4Q/

