Ask HN: Back end as a service or CMS?

I have a few professionals who create the content, upload it and manage the restrictions, but besides filming they aren't very technical people.

I need a mix of WordPress and Parse.

On the one side a CMS with a nice, pre-existing admin UI, for not-so-technical people to upload and manage the the content and users.

On the other side just a HTTP-API I can use within my App to deliver the content and eventually save some user data with.