|
|Ask HN: Back end as a service or CMS?
|
1 point by k__ 33 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite
|I'm building a content based service right now and since I don't have a big team, I'm thinking about using a BaaS or something.
I have a few professionals who create the content, upload it and manage the restrictions, but besides filming they aren't very technical people.
I need a mix of WordPress and Parse.
On the one side a CMS with a nice, pre-existing admin UI, for not-so-technical people to upload and manage the the content and users.
On the other side just a HTTP-API I can use within my App to deliver the content and eventually save some user data with.
|
