Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
William Gibson reads Neuromancer, from tape to mp3
(
bearcave.com
)
5 points
by
jwfxpr
36 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
2 comments
|
favorite
Lio
28 minutes ago
Nice work, thank you.
Well except for the comment about The Difference Engine. That's a great book! :)
reply
jwfxpr
25 minutes ago
I can't take the credit, I'm merely a finder, not the author :)
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
Well except for the comment about The Difference Engine. That's a great book! :)
reply