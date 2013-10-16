I don't know the reason, but I suppose it is the same reason why they decided to build their own gpu independently. Apple also already own(s/ed?) a part of Imagination Technologies.
> Imagination believes that it would be extremely challenging to design a brand new GPU architecture from basics without infringing its intellectual property rights.
Well Apple has a ~$75m per year incentive to do just that, so I Imagination better hope they've really
got a stranglehold on all the necessary IP.
"Imagination believes that it would be extremely challenging to design a brand new GPU architecture from basics without infringing its intellectual property rights, accordingly Imagination does not accept Apple’s assertions."
Could Apple not be using someone else's IP, for example from NVidia or AMD?
* NVidia's Tegra graphics cores, possibly (not clear whether they block-license let alone architecture-license to third parties)
* ARM's Mali, definitely licensable
* Broadcom's VideoCore, possibly
* Vivante, definitely licensable
* Qualcomm's Adreno, formerly Imageon, unlikely
Also note that at least two dozen Imagination employees left for Apple between 2015 and 2016 http://appleinsider.com/articles/16/10/13/apple-poaching-gpu...
I know that designing new GPU from scratch isn't an easy task - but is it THAT hard that they don't trust that one of the richest companies in the world is capable of doing it?
Now I guess Apple have judged they no longer need Imagination and patents or more likely they are able to navigate the legal consequences successfully and the likely fines are less than the savings made (or worth it for the control Apple gains).
This announcement has been a long time coming and isn't particularly surprising.
