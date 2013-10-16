Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Apple to stop using Imagination Technologies (imgtec.com)
41 points by czr80 50 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 18 comments | favorite





This doesn't come very surprising to me, as Apple has been in talks to acquire Imagination Technologies but has decided not to: https://arstechnica.com/apple/2016/03/apple-acquire-imaginat...

I don't know the reason, but I suppose it is the same reason why they decided to build their own gpu independently. Apple also already own(s/ed?) a part of Imagination Technologies.

reply


That was a rather oddly worded press release. Much more defensive than I would have expected and quite arrogant towards the end. They make it sound as if no other company on earth could do what they do which as we know does not usually work out well for those who claim such a thing.

reply


I love how passive aggressive this is – it shifts from "it's a shame Apple is leaving" to "we could sue them over it" pretty quickly towards the end. They imply it's difficult to do, but also that it's basically already complete... bizarre post to make public.

reply


Time for ImgTech to go Linux/Mesa friendly maybe? With an open source graphic stack they could become a great choice for projects like Raspberry Pi and other hw manifacturers: imagine a Vulkan-ready linux laptop that combines a rpi Compute module with the graphic potential from their GPUs... Hope they would be this brave.

reply


Judging by the tone used in that press release, they are in deep trouble. It does not even matter that £60.7 million is a small portion of their business. It could be the opposite of what happened to ARM when Apple decided to put their chips into Newton.

reply


Looks like Apple was nearly half their business/revenue. The company's market cap (after this morning's crash) is only $275M, which is less than 5 years worth of royalties...

reply


> Apple license fees and royalties, as disclosed in Imagination’s Annual Report, represented revenue of £60.7 million for the year ended 30 April 2016 and are expected to be approximately £65 million for the year ending 30 April 2017

> Imagination believes that it would be extremely challenging to design a brand new GPU architecture from basics without infringing its intellectual property rights.

Well Apple has a ~$75m per year incentive to do just that, so I Imagination better hope they've really got a stranglehold on all the necessary IP.

reply


In my opinion, IT reaction is not wise. No matter if this comes after acquisition negotiation, or not, who is going to engage with IT in another long term partnership with such level of reaction? (not sure if it could be qualified as bullying or not)

reply


This is interesting:

"Imagination believes that it would be extremely challenging to design a brand new GPU architecture from basics without infringing its intellectual property rights, accordingly Imagination does not accept Apple’s assertions."

Could Apple not be using someone else's IP, for example from NVidia or AMD?

reply


From further down, "The company’s...IP...includes the key processing blocks needed to create the SoCs...that power all mobile, consumer and embedded electronics." I've never heard of the company but my assumption is that they've patented some critical part of the assembly process which means Apple is relying on them.

reply


AMD does not license to third parties, neither does Intel. Options (ignoring acquisition and design from scratch) are:

* NVidia's Tegra graphics cores, possibly (not clear whether they block-license let alone architecture-license to third parties)

* ARM's Mali, definitely licensable

* Broadcom's VideoCore, possibly

* Vivante, definitely licensable

* Qualcomm's Adreno, formerly Imageon, unlikely

Also note that at least two dozen Imagination employees left for Apple between 2015 and 2016 http://appleinsider.com/articles/16/10/13/apple-poaching-gpu...

reply


If licensed to do so, that's how ARM works as far as I've known.

reply


> Further, Imagination believes that it would be extremely challenging to design a brand new GPU architecture from basics without infringing its intellectual property rights, accordingly Imagination does not accept Apple’s assertions.

I know that designing new GPU from scratch isn't an easy task - but is it THAT hard that they don't trust that one of the richest companies in the world is capable of doing it?

reply


My understanding of the matter is the Apple GPU has had much of it developed in house for quite a while anyway (both on the SW and HW side). The only reason they didn't let go of Imagination earlier was presumably because they relied too much on their IP and patents.

Now I guess Apple have judged they no longer need Imagination and patents or more likely they are able to navigate the legal consequences successfully and the likely fines are less than the savings made (or worth it for the control Apple gains).

This announcement has been a long time coming and isn't particularly surprising.

reply


The keyword is without infringing its intellectual property rights. Sure, they certainly can design a GPU, but design it in a way that does not step on the toes of others? Especially when you learned from them? That's the difficult part.

reply


Intellectual property is complicated - there must be some patent that Apple would infringe anyway. Perhaps the one on breathing...

reply


Does this mean cheaper iPhones?! (huehuehue)

reply


Ummm No.. It means more money for Apple's cash pile in Ireland.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: