Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Ask HN: Angular 2 or React?
1 point
by
federicoponzi
42 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
2 comments
|
favorite
I know angular 1.x, is it worth to study angular 2 or should I go with react?
onion2k
9 minutes ago
They're both good. Learn whichever is more appropriate for your projects.
reply
gokaygurcan
32 minutes ago
Why not both? And some Vue.js too maybe.
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply