Etleap Is Hiring Java Engineers to Build Next-Gen ETL

You will:

- Be part of the team that is building the next generation of ETL software.

- Work on challenging technical problems, and also have frequent and direct interaction with customers - we put our customers first.

- Come up with novel ideas on how to make complex technology user-friendly, and then turn those ideas into robust software.

About you:

- You love data engineering.

- You build robust and scalable data systems three times as fast as other developers.

- Coding in Java is second nature to you.

- You’re living in or willing to move to San Francisco.

Even better if you also:

- Have experience with Cascading, Docker, and AWS.

- Know the ins and outs of current big data frameworks like Hadoop, Spark, or Flink, but this is not an absolute requirement - you're a quick learner!

- Have startup experience.

About us: Etleap is a SaaS ETL company started by people who love data but think current ETL tools suck. The position is onsite in SOMA, San Francisco.

Apply by sending an email to jobs@etleap.com with your resume, LinkedIn, and Github.