Etleap Is Hiring Java Engineers to Build Next-Gen ETL

|Come build the infrastructure that modern data teams depend on to create and operate their data warehouse! It shouldn't take a CS degree to use big data effectively, and abstracting away the difficult parts is our mission.
You will:
- Be part of the team that is building the next generation of ETL software.
- Work on challenging technical problems, and also have frequent and direct interaction with customers - we put our customers first.
- Come up with novel ideas on how to make complex technology user-friendly, and then turn those ideas into robust software.
About you:
- You love data engineering.
- You build robust and scalable data systems three times as fast as other developers.
- Coding in Java is second nature to you.
- You’re living in or willing to move to San Francisco.
Even better if you also:
- Have experience with Cascading, Docker, and AWS.
- Know the ins and outs of current big data frameworks like Hadoop, Spark, or Flink, but this is not an absolute requirement - you're a quick learner!
- Have startup experience.
About us: Etleap is a SaaS ETL company started by people who love data but think current ETL tools suck. The position is onsite in SOMA, San Francisco.
Apply by sending an email to jobs@etleap.com with your resume, LinkedIn, and Github.