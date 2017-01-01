Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Medieval villagers mutilated the dead to stop them rising, study finds
(
theguardian.com
)
14 points
by
benbreen
2 hours ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
3 comments
|
favorite
Fzzr
3 minutes ago
So we have beliefs in the dead rising, a bunch of decapitated and burned bodies, and then the all leave anyway.
Guess it's time to re-read the Zombie Survival Guide.
reply
nonbel
21 minutes ago
There is no direct link to the paper (only the journal), but I wonder if they considered this (apparently) previously common practice:
http://www.smithsonianmag.com/history/the-gruesome-history-o...
reply
limbicsystem
21 minutes ago
I went there about a year ago. This is a gravestone in the churchyard. Just saying...
https://goo.gl/photos/C9JnEHddouNcKuEb8
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
Guess it's time to re-read the Zombie Survival Guide.
reply